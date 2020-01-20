Saracens may not be good, but they are far from outside

advertisement

On an explosive Saturday in which Saracens relegated from the Gallagher Premiership on the eve of a must-win Champions Cup pool match against Racing 92, Munster took their exit from this season’s competition without firing a shot.

As expected, Leinster and Ulster took their place in the final eight, even if both had to work much harder than expected against a very competitive combination in Benetton and Bath. Leinster’s only bumps on the road this season have been, quite surprisingly, far away from home against Italian opposition.

Leinster sees this not only in another financially lucrative home quarter final, but also offers them a great opportunity to organize a semi-final in Dublin.

But that is the end of the good news. The reward of Leinster, if you could call it that, for the finish: a repeat of the final of last season against a Saracen party who simply refuses to leave.

For the second consecutive weekend, despite being shaken by confirmation, Saracens still found spending the next season outside the prime ship, the resilience to survive with a sent man. To overthrow the entire second half of a seven-point deficit with 14 men says everything about their mental resilience.

The fact that they have achieved the quality of Racing 92 shows that they are not willing to give up their European crown without a fight. Their quarterfinals against Leinster will be monumental and with twice as many players as Saracens likely to be involved in Six Nations, Leinster’s preparation for that game will clearly be jeopardized.

After a tumultuous period on and off the field, the new head coach Dan McFarland has led Ulster to successive quarter-finals in Europe. Despite winning five of their six pool games, Ulster, like Leinster, faces formidable opposition in four-time champions Toulouse, who have not won the Champions Cup for ten years. On the 25th anniversary of winning the inaugural tournament, they will gladly change that.

Despite that, based on their performance against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last season at the same stage, then – but due to Jacob Stockdale’s failure to score the ball by trying to score – they might have shocked their hosts, The Men of McFarland will quietly imagine their chances. Few people outside of their camp will be so optimistic.

Meanwhile, Munster is on the outside and looks at third place in Ireland behind Leinster and Ulster. Their last Pool 4 match against Ospreys was rendered meaningless after Northampton Saints and Glasgow Warriors booked excellent bonus point wins on the way to Lyon and Sale Sharks respectively.

Miracles are nowadays past Munster. When they defeated Gloucester in that match at Thomond Park in 2003 to win the quarterfinals against all odds, fate was in their own hands. On this occasion, far too many permutations were needed to make the transition from Munster to a 17th quarter final in 22 seasons possible.

Munster has no one else to blame but himself. The failure to beat Racing in Limerick, coupled with leaving a losing bonus against Saracens in Allianz Park, turned out to be too much. They could have seen those three points go up at the expense of Saracens.

In some respects there is an element of relief because the reward for such a result would have been a meeting with Leinster in the last eight. Current evidence suggests that this would not go according to Munster.

That has been Munster’s fortune lately, the last thing they needed was an injury to an experienced second row when Jean Kleyn Tadhg Beirne followed to the infirmary with a neck injury after losing to Racing 92 in Paris.

At least Fineen Wycherley was fit after his recent head injury assessment. It did not help with the preparations that Billy Holland’s participation was compromised after kicking off his ankle during Friday’s lineout training.

Under the circumstances, against the grayest unit in the Ospreys team in Alun Wyn Jones and Bradley Davies, the experience and availability of Holland was vital. However, the injuries were sustained elsewhere when Chris Farrell was forced to retire for kick-off due to a knee injury that had to be replaced by Sam Arnold and Andrew Conway failed a head injury assessment after just 11 minutes of action. With Keith Earls excluded earlier in the week, Munster’s offensive resources were exhausted.

It is probably representative of the way in which Johann van Graan’s happiness progresses when Ospreys chose this game to select their strongest combination of the season with the majority of their Welsh internationals back in the rig, including a marauding back row with a few Britons and Irish Lions in Dan Lydiate and Justin Tipuric, supported by the Welsh international No8 Dan Baker to complement their bustling second row.

Van Graan would be better off if he soon wasted money on lottery tickets.

In the given circumstances it was no surprise that we had a fairly average game, played in a subdued atmosphere where even the “Fields of Athenry” did not get a grip on. Although he started slowly, Munster finally emerged with a victory that would barely make the pulses race. The final result, a bonus point gain, was pretty much the only thing that had to be noticed by what turned out to be a disappointing campaign.

Six points behind the opening quarter, a period in which Munster normally tries to defeat the opposition to remind them where they are, was about the worst possible start. It didn’t help that the Munster scrum was under pressure and their discipline was bad.

Munster urgently needed a spark and a well-elaborated attempt by CJ Stander, set up by an excellent line and execution by Arnold, who took the opportunity to remind the Munster coaches what he is capable of, lit the home game . A second attempt by Stephen Archer within a few minutes provided a new boost for the break.

Perhaps a glimpse into the future too with the four-try bonus-point score provided by the dynamic Craig Casey, scored his first Champions Cup five-pointer within a minute of replacing Conor Murray after he needed a head injury assessment – only for Casey to be forced into a similar investigation within minutes of his introduction.

Fortunately, he was allowed to return to action, as did Murray, who enjoyed his best performance in a Munster shirt all season long in a timely reminder to Andy Farrell of what he can do before his Irish team for the Six Nations meets.

Given the horrible shape of the Ospreys lately – one win over 16 competitive outings in the Guinness PRO14 and Champions Cup all season – Munster is not wasting too much time celebrating this win.

The focus of Munster should now be immediately shifted to surpassing Conference B in the Guinness PRO 14 and improving their chances of a decent draw in Europe next season. For Leinster and Ulster, their European journey continues with two delightful quarter-finals to look forward to during the first weekend of April.

