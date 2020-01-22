advertisement

Premiership Rugby insists that Saracens automatic relegation was imposed to maintain the integrity of the Gallagher Premiership in response to their non-compliance with the salary ceiling regulations for the current season.

Saracens are relegated to the championship in June because they are £ 2 million over the £ 7 million limit – the fourth consecutive year that they operated above the ceiling.

Initially, they were punished with a deduction of 35 points and a £ 5.36 million fine that offered hope to stay in the Premiership, but last week, their rivals ran out of patience. Saracens celebrate the victory in the final of last season’s Gallagher Premiership (Paul Harding / PA).

“We are in new territory and these are exceptional circumstances,” said PRL chief executive Darren Childs when asked about the sudden escalation of the sentence.

“There was no precedent for this in our history, so we had to do what we thought was good for the competition and the competition.

“After weeks of intensive dialogue, they were unable to provide the necessary conformity for their current season. Moreover, they would not cooperate in the proposal for an interim audit.

Relegation was the only remaining option to restore confidence and maintain the integrity of the competition, which is absolutely crucial

“As the season progressed and rumors circulated about compliance, our determination to take action was strengthened. Relegation was the right thing to do.

“Relegation was the only option to restore confidence and maintain the integrity of the competition, which is absolutely crucial.

“You cannot ensure that fans come to a game that is not sure whether a team meets the requirements or not.

“This is the result of three years of breaches of the salary limit and uncertainty about compliance for this year. We had to act quickly and decisively. “

A source of bitterness in the midst of the salary ceiling scandal that engulfed English rugby is PRL’s refusal to publish the investigation under the supervision of Lord Dyson, who himself is surprised that the file has not been released. Darren Childs is the director of Premiership Rugby (Andrew Matthews / PA).

Childs would like to publish, but is blocked by Saracens.

“The nuance here is that PRL must establish and enforce the rules and not break the rules. According to the regulations, we cannot publish Dyson’s complete decision, “he said.

“It would agree with Saracens, which they have withheld, for us to publish. We cannot publish it without their approval.

“If Saracens change their mind about publishing that full report, I really intend to review my decision about publishing.

“Lord Dyson wonders why we don’t publish it, but he knows it’s impossible for us to do this under current regulations.

Premiership Rugby statement re Saracenshttps: //t.co/NK19jt6tXF

– Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) January 18, 2020

“PRL has absolutely nothing to hide. Lord Dyson and the panel recommend PRL throughout the report. They praise the rules for the salary limit and the way in which we manage them. “

Childs insists that no other clubs are investigated for breaches of the salary limit and denies that the Premiership has suffered reputational damage.

“We have received huge congratulations from sports organizations around the world for tackling a difficult problem and tackling it quickly,” he said.

“We have given a huge fine, deduction points and now relegation.”

Investors CVC are “aware of developments”, but Childs insists “this is a PRL decision”.

