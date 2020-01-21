Saracens can take the team apart, but the courage of players is beyond dispute

advertisement

While the Leinster team disembarked from their charter flight from Treviso on Saturday night, Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster must have wondered what state their leading players will be in when they can subsequently influence them on the training field.

Over the next eight weeks, Leinster management has no influence or influence on the core of their team, 19 of whom – including development players Ryan Baird, Will Connors and Harry Byrne – are now nestling in Andy Farrell camp in Ireland. That is a full team and half a bank.

advertisement

The change in form of the Heineken Cup four years ago had a significant effect on squadrons that several players lost to their national squadron. Where there was once three weeks between the final round of the Six Nations promotion and a European quarter-final, they changed it to two.

The EPCR recognized the stupidity of their ways, and the gap of three weeks was reintroduced a few seasons ago. Leinster needs all this time to get up to speed again. This season, Cullen is faced with an additional complication in the sense that Leinster is scheduled to play the Cheetahs and Southern Kings in South Africa in the two weeks prior to the quarter finals of the Saracens.

It is vital that he has the planning and structure around that period well. In addition, he would benefit from answering the phone to Johann van Graan, who had a similar problem before Munster Racing 92 played in their Champions Cup semi-final in Bordeaux in 2018.

With a heavy travel schedule behind it, it was not ideal to board five days after returning from South Africa. Munster failed to get out of the block at Stade Chaban-Delmas in the first 30 minutes. The game was as good as the rest. Leinster at least avoided having to travel again within a few days of his return by winning a quarter-final at home.

Being together on a mini tour through South Africa, with beautiful weather and an environment for training, offers Cullen the perfect opportunity to get everyone back on track and sing the same song. Managing the travel and training load will determine how they perform in that quarter final.

If Cullen felt somewhat vulnerable when he got into his car at Dublin Airport, he would have felt even more uncomfortable watching Saracens’ match against Racing 92 on Sunday. A victory for Racing would have resulted in Leinster versus Glasgow Warriors in Dublin. When great Will Skelton was sent for a reckless high tackle on Brice Dulin, a minute before the break, Cullen’s half-time cup of tea would have felt sweeter.

They have been confirmed less than 24 hours earlier by confirming that they are visiting clubs such as Ealing Trailfinders, Ampthill and Hartpury RFC in the Green King IPA championship next season, and Saracens are completely in a mess. Despite the fact that they were seven points early in the second half, they still found a way to beat Racing. This crew is not willing to go calmly.

The continuing failure to meet the Gallagher Premiership salary ceiling months after imposing a huge fine and a deduction of 35 points forced this dramatic action and the rest of the domestic season of Saracens will be filled with games that are not relevant to them . Even if they keep the Champions Cup in May, there’s no European rugby for them next season either.

The fact that Saracens took the relegation route instead of releasing their financial information says a lot. The club was offered the opportunity to open their accounts and have them checked forensically by the governing body, Premiership Rugby, and an independent auditor, but choosing not to do so was quite revealing in itself.

Instead, their board has chosen to lick their wounds and start over. Their high-performing team is now being taken apart. Interestingly, the English captain Owen Farrell first came out of the blockades to promise his loyalty to the club and to commit himself to a season in rugby championship. No doubt some other famous players will follow his example, but others will choose to continue.

There has been talk of the impact that playing in the championship will have on their career in England. Will Eddie Jones choose players based on their performance in a lower level of club rugby? Will Warren Gatland select them for the 2021 Lions tour to South Africa without playing at the highest level in Europe?

Whatever it is about Jones, if I were in Gatland’s shoes, I would be quietly happy with the prospect of selecting a cohort of fresh and hungry players such as Farrell and such as Maro Itoje, Mako and Billy Vunipola, even if they choose to commit to Saracens next season. It’s not the players’ fault that their employers break the rules.

What Saracens’ last two performances in Europe have shown is that their team is more united than ever, despite the crisis that has violated the club’s reputation at home and abroad. Time will tell if they will support that by taking and staying a salary reduction. Others choose to go on for a year or go abroad before returning when their inevitable promotion is achieved.

There was a time when the entire existence of Munster in Europe was driven by a cause, a huge chip on the shoulder to beat the flashy guys from Wasps or Harlequins or to beat the colors of the big French clubs. It is only since Munster has been portrayed as an iconic European club, respected by everyone, that the mongrel element has been diluted.

Saracens went to Liberty Stadium in round five of the Champions Cup with a team that was not strong enough because they were still fighting to prevent the fall in Premiership at that stage. She defeated Ospreys despite the fact that their Welsh gag with loose head Rhys Carrie was sent after four minutes.

Playing the entire second half against a side of Racing’s quality with 14 men is something completely different. When Skelton received his red card from referee Nigel Owens, every other Champions Cup candidate this year breathed a sigh of relief.

Cullen undoubtedly had his pen and paper on hand when he worked out the various permutations for the likely quarter-final opponents of Leinster. Removing Saracens from that mix would have made life a little easier. Not that Leinster doesn’t feel like they can more than beat Mark McCall’s men.

They did this two seasons ago at this point in Dublin and, but for a bad 10 minute stage, both sides of the break in the Newcastle final last May could have done this again. The difference this time is that Saracens have nothing left to play for. Lose Leinster and they will be out of the Champions Cup for at least two years.

Although they have made serious mistakes in the way they have done it, Saracens have always been a club where the well-being of their players, on and off the court, became their point of difference. That will keep them together, at least in the short term, despite the fact that the board has no other choice than to preside over the removal of their large team. They have already used 42 players in Europe this season.

Just like Leinster, Saracens will have a large number of players spread across Six Nations squadrons in Wales, Scotland and England. In it, McCall faces the same challenge as Cullen to prepare his players for what promises to be an explosive quarter-final, fueled by a raucous atmosphere at Aviva Stadium.

If Leinster emerges from that, they will face Clermont Auvergne or Racing 92 back in Dublin for a final, probably against Toulouse or Exeter Chiefs, in Marseille. If Leinster adds a fifth star to that blue sweater in May next year, they have indeed earned it.

advertisement