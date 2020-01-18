Saracens are degraded at the end of the season

advertisement

Saracens are banned at the end of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Premiership Rugby has announced the decision after breaking the club’s salary limit.

Saracens were deducted 35 points and fined £ 5.3 million in November after breaking the cap in the last three seasons.

Premiership Rugby statement re Saracenshttps: //t.co/NK19jt6tXF

– Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) January 18, 2020

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: “Premiership Rugby is willing to take strong action to enforce the rules for fair competition between our clubs.

“At the end of the dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the Salary Cap regulations, it was decided that Saracens would be relegated at the end of this season.

“In addition to maintaining the existing rules, we want to ensure a level playing field for all clubs in the future. That is why we have asked Lord Myners to conduct an independently guided evaluation of the Salary Cap.”

The club, at the bottom of the table with at least seven points, continues to compete in the Gallagher Premiership Rugby until the end of the season.

Neil Golding, president of Saracens, said: “As the new president of Saracens, I acknowledge that the club has made mistakes in the past and we apologize unconditionally for those mistakes.

“I and the rest of the board are committed to monitoring stringent new administrative measures to ensure regulatory compliance in the future.”

The costs relate to the non-disclosure of player payments in each of the 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

The Premiership champions have won four of the last five titles.

Premiership Rugby introduced its salary limit in 1999 to ensure the financial viability of all clubs and the competition.

