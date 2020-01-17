Saracens are confronted with degradation of the Premiership if they break their salary limit again - reports

advertisement

Saracens are relegated from the Gallagher Premiership unless they can prove that they will not break the salary limit this season, it was reported on Friday.

According to a report in RugbyPass, the defending champions were given the ultimatum after a summit by Premiership Rugby Limited chief executives on Tuesday in London.

Saracens received 35 points and were fined £ 5.36 million in November last year after it turned out that they had violated the £ 3 million salary limit for the past three seasons.

The same report indicates that the Hertfordshire club is also struggling to maintain the salary limit this season. However, the club is working on a solution.

Ed Griffiths has been reappointed as chief executive to oversee the necessary changes and he will be assisted by Neil Golding, who has taken over as non-executive chairman.

Golding is described as a “highly experienced and respected lawyer” and specializes in litigation, litigation and arbitration at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

“I am joining the club at a time of major changes,” Golding said earlier this month. Liam Williams is a player who wants to leave Saracens if they want to lower their wages (David Davies / PA)

“As a board we are strongly committed to introducing new robust processes and working with other stakeholders of Premiership Rugby in the interest of Saracens and English rugby.”

Griffiths has confirmed that Saracens must reduce their wage costs and identifies, alongside director of rugby Mark McCall, which players should be cut from the team.

The departure from Wales, Liam Williams, to Scarlets, which will take place at the end of the season, will be brought forward, while Richard Wigglesworth, George Cross, Juan Figallo and Michael Rhodes face an uncertain future.

Saracens organize Racing 92 on Sunday in the Champions Cup in the Allianz Arena.

