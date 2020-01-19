advertisement

Saracens have accepted their imposed relegation from the Gallagher Premiership and promised to regain trust and confidence.

The defending champions were told on Saturday that they would be relegated at the end of the season for breaches of the salary limit that have already cost them 35 points and a fine of £ 5.36 million.

Winners of four league titles in the past five years, Saracens play in the championship next term, after the impossible task of reducing their payroll bill by up to £ 2 million to meet the regulations for the current season.

Club statement

– Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) January 19, 2020

The final chapter in their fall from grace was delivered by Premiership Rugby on Saturday evening and, prior to a European meeting with Racing 92 on Sunday, the club accepted their fate.

In a statement entitled “Saracens accepts degradation of the Gallagher Premiership,” the club said: “The board of Saracens wants to apologize unconditionally for the mistakes made regarding the wage limit regulations.

“Our goal is to rebuild trust and trust. The first step was to appoint a new independent chairman who took the lead in governance reform so that past mistakes are not replicated in the future. Moreover, after open and frank discussions with (Premiership Rugby), we have accepted the unprecedented degree of automatic degradation of the Premiership at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

“We understand that this decision will be difficult for the Saracens family to accept. The board must embody the values ​​of the club, learn from its mistakes so that the club can come back stronger. It is in the broader interest of the Premiership and the English rugby to take this decisive step, to ensure that everyone can concentrate again on the game of rugby, which we all love. What about the likes of Owen Farrell? (Tess Derry / PA)

“We hope that we can make progress now, restore confidence over time, and rebuild trust with PRL, its stakeholders and the wider rugby community.”

The acceptance of Saracens means that the prospect of a long-term professional process is over, but questions will quickly focus on the future of their major players.

When delivering the relegation penalty, Darren Childs, CEO of Premiership Rugby said: “Premiership Rugby is ready to take strong action to enforce the rules for fair competition between our clubs.

“At the end of the dialogue with Saracens about their compliance with the salary limit schemes, it was decided that Saracens will be banned at the end of this season.

“In addition to maintaining the existing rules, we want to guarantee a level playing field for all clubs in the future. That is why we have asked Lord Myners to carry out an independently guided review of the salary limit.”

Saracens are currently at the bottom of the table with at least seven points and are 18 points behind the 11th placed Leicester.

Exeter chief Tony Rowe, meanwhile, destroyed his criticism of Saracens and suggested that it was the club’s own decision to step out of the top flight.

“They’ve taken relegation,” he told BBC Radio Devon. “Let’s be honest about this before people have sympathy with Saracens. The game is in turmoil (Simon Galloway / PA)

“They had two choices: they could open their books so that Premiership Rugby could do a forensic audit of what exactly was going on, or they could take relegation. So it was their choice not to open their books.

“Premiership Rugby – all presidents – we just want to continue. It was their chance to open everything up for people with a salary limit, or to take relegation. They have decided to take relegation. “

He added: “We just want to go further. They cheated. And I’m just a little upset that it took so long to do this.

“At the moment, they still largely choose their team every week from the team they had last year, which is still contrary to the salary limit. They have been asked by the rest of the Premiership clubs to reduce that (the team).

“Everyone has a suspicion for a long time. Five years ago they were pulled over the coal for similar offenses. We just want a level playing field. Every club just wants the same opportunities and chances and let’s hope we come back to that. “

Premiership Rugby introduced its salary limit in 1999 to ensure the financial viability of all clubs and the competition.

The large England contingent of Saracens – including that of the national captain Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola – would still be available for international selection if they played in the championship. Head coach Eddie Jones from England will not choose champions (Nigel French / PA)

But it would be an unsatisfactory situation for England head coach Eddie Jones, who will announce his Six Nations team on Monday.

And the demise of Saracens can also influence the British and Irish selection chances of their top players for the tour through South Africa in 2021 if they stay in Allianz Park.

Meanwhile, Saracens will not be in the European league next season and if they return to the Premiership in 2021 as expected, they would compete in the second rank Challenge Cup instead of the Blue Riband Champions Cup.

Even if they successfully retain the Champions Cup crown this season, they cannot defend it the next time because they need the premiership status to participate.

