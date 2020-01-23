Saracen report published as Premiership Rugby declares violation of salary limits

advertisement

Premiership Rugby has published the report on breaches of the salary limits of Saracens.

The English and European champions were fined £ 5.36 million and set 35 league points after a hearing found that they did not reveal payments to players and exceeded the wage ceiling in each of the three seasons until 2019.

According to the salary ceiling regulations, the decision of the panel chaired by Lord Dyson had previously remained confidential and only a summary had been made public, but Saracens called this week to make the details public. the season (Adam Davy / PA)

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby, said: “We are delighted that we can finally publish the full judgment on the violations of Saracens in the past three seasons.

“Now that everyone can see the details, the decision will show that Premiership Rugby has taken vigorous action to enforce the regulations and our salary limit management has been approved by the panel.”

Saracens have since been told that they will be relegated because of breaches of the cap in the current season and the report is separate from an extensive evaluation conducted by Lord Myners.

