SANTA CRUZ, California – In January 1940, a man named George Prather built a hut in the Santa Cruz Mountains of Northern California in a location he was warned never to build.

As of that day, there are still puzzles that NASA scientists and Tesla engineers cannot answer.

Watch pool balls roll uphill, their height change as you walk on a flat surface, and defy gravity by standing still.

Can you solve the mystery of the mystery spot?

“Many people ask me every day what the real secret is.” Mystery spot tour guide Aidan Lucero said. “But it’s a very broad question. A lot of people think it’s a bit more of an optical illusion, a lot of people think it’s more of a physical illusion and some people think it’s ghosts. The main secret is that that’s right here is a gravitational anomaly. A lot of people say, “Oh, the cabin is tilted. That’s the riddle. “But why is that? Why didn’t she slide down the hill? Every time we try to unmask it it makes us ask more questions. One answer triggers a million questions.”

These questions began in 1939 when George Prather wanted to buy the land that is now the parking lot for the Mystery Spot.

The log company that owned the land made him a deal that he could buy the land if he bought the slope next to it.

However, Prather was warned by the company not to put anything on the hill because everything that was built slipped on level ground.

Eighty years ago, in January 1940, Prather built a hut that was to be the symbol of one of the most mysterious places in the world.

“Many people feel very sick, dizzy, dizzy, and a little dizzy,” said Lucero. “As soon as you enter the cabin, some people are extremely dizzy. Some people can’t even be in the cabin. They won’t even look into the cabin.”

The hut slid ten feet down the hill from where it was originally built to the center of the mysterious place.

There it reached equilibrium and a team of surveyors found that they had wrong compass values ​​of up to 180 degrees.

When you visit the Mystery Spot, you can see the cabin sloping down.

But when you go in there are six different demonstrations that show the gravitational anomaly that is taking place here.

You can bend at an acute angle to the floor without falling.

A pool ball appears to roll uphill even though it is on a flat surface.

You and a friend can stand in one place and have a height, but resize and change completely even though you are on level ground.

The cabin has confused the 600,000 annual visitors since the location was opened to the public.

“I’m totally thrilled,” said Orlando Ahumada. “When I first came, I found it a bit fraudulent. But it turned out to be amazing, I had a lot of fun here.”

“It felt like I was actually falling off and hitting my face on the other side,” said Connie Jasso.

But not only tourists visit the California Historical Landmark.

Many come to solve the puzzle.

“I had a NASA scientist and a Tesla engineer,” said Lucero. “I sat there all the time answering questions. I didn’t have any answers I could give them. They had no answers to get. They couldn’t come up with anything.”

The mystery spot has similarities to other places in the USA, but is world famous thanks to a small yellow sticker.

“We have gained our fame through our Mystery Spot bumper stickers,” said Lucero. “Everyone saw the yellow Mystery Spot bumper sticker. From then on everyone put it on their bumper sticker and then it started to grow. I was in Montana and saw Mystery Spot sticker. That’s why we bring over 600,000 people a year . “

Millions have visited the Mystery Spot in the past 80 years and many keep coming back to witness the craziness and solve the mystery.

Even after advances in science, no one has solved the mystery, and Lucero says no one will ever do it.

“I came here when I was a little kid and I was so overwhelmed and what was going on,” said Lucero. “Now that I’m here, it’s still a mystery to me. To the people who come and want to solve the mystery, I’m just saying, don’t even try. Nobody has found out in the past 80 years, so it could be just get down here and have fun and be blown away. “

