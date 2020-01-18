Sania takes Hobart International double title

advertisement

In a dream start of her second innings after a two-year break, Sania Mirza lifted the WTA Hobart International trophy with partner Nadiia Kichenok after eliminating Shaui Peng and Shuai Zhang in the final here on Saturday.

The unsowed Indo-Ukrainian couple brought the second seed Chinese team 6-4 6-4 in one hour 21 minutes.

33-year-old Sania played her first tournament after the birth of son Izhaan and started well in the Olympic year when she warmed up for the Australian Open in style.

It is Sania’s 42nd WTA title and the first since the Brisbane International Trophy in 2007 with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Sania did not compete on the WTA circuit throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons to start a family with Pakistani cricket player husband Shoaib Malik.

Sania and Nadiia started to break the Chinese players in the very first game of the game, but ended up in the next game.

The two pairs played close matches towards the end and at 4-4, 40-all, Sania and Nadiia got the crucial break and earned the chance to serve the set.

There was no twist in the 10th game with Sania and Nadiia who comfortably put the first set in the bag.

The second set could not have started better for them, as they broke the Chinese rivals to take the lead early and consolidated the break with an easy grasp.

The game of the Chinese fell apart when they again served in the third, but immediately broke back to repair some damage.

Sania and Nadiia now felt the heat at 0-30 in the sixth game, but Peng and Zhang let them wait for a 4-2 lead. The Chinese, however, continued to fight and made it 4-4 with a new break in the eighth game.

The Indo-Ukraine team increased its game as it mattered, as it broke Peng and Zhang for the last time in the ninth and served the game in the next game.

Sania and Nadiia distributed $ 13,580 as prize money and earned 280 ranking points each for their winning effort.

