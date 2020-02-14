Sandra Lee Roby

Sandra Lee (Wilson) Roby, 73, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Friday February 7th, 2020 with the loving family that surrounded her.

Sandi was born on May 19, 1946 on a fine day in Detroit, Michigan, to Doris & Walter Wilson.

She was very lucky to marry the love of her life, the late Robert Roby, on July 9, 1999. Many of us only dream of their intense love for one another. They had an amazingly happy life together, enjoyed dancing, traveling and loved spending time with their friends / family.

In 2003, Sandi & Bob decided to move to Florida to live a simple life and be close to their niece Pam Wightman of The Villages. They really enjoyed life in Florida, where they made extraordinary memories with so many friends.

Sandi is survived by her daughter Deborah Vidican (Jim); two grandchildren who were their world, James and Victoria Pettinato (Jordan); the most precious great-grandson, Henry; loving stepchildren; her brother Richard Wilson (Tina); as well as so many revered and beloved sisters-in-law, special cousins, nieces, nephews and priceless friends.

She was put to death by her parents; Son Steven; three brothers, Jim, Ron & Gary; Sister Ardena Bannister and her amazing, honored husband Robert L. Roby.

For Ms. Sandi Roby, the family was EVERYTHING! She enjoyed every second of it with her family and did everything in the world for those she loved. She was the most caring, selfless and supportive mother / grandma we could have wished for. She was always there to give a kind word, a smile, a nice laugh, a hug or a harsh conversation (when we needed it).

Sandi also loved spending time with her friends. Girls’ dates were one of her favorite pastimes, along with shopping, reading and gardening. If you were lucky enough to have a piece of your famous cheesecake, you also know that baking was one of your favorite things to do.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. The hotel is located at Spruce Creek Community Center 9880 SE 176th Street Summerfield, Florida 34491

(Let the gate attendant know you’re there for the Sandra Roby Memorial Service.)

Sandi’s family will put Sandi & Bob to their final resting place at the Port Sanilac Cemetery in early summer. Service will be announced at a later date.

Please send a donation of money to the Marion County Hospice instead of flowers.