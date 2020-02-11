Your children may be young, but Sandra Bullock Fears the day when 10-year-old son Louis and 8-year-old daughter Laila will grow up. The award-winning actress and mother of two set about grappling with her aging children and recently caught up with buddies Jennifer Aniston,

“I look at everyone trying to raise children and I ask, ‘How should we raise children outside of a bubble? And show them the difference between right and wrong, and what about friendliness when it is really difficult to find it on a screen with all the noise? “” Screens are everywhere. “

When the friends echoed alum “everywhere”, Sandra – who shares her adopted children with her long-time friend Bryan Randall – joked about the thought of having to let go of her children one day. “Just keep pointing to a higher power and say, ‘You have to answer this thing. Don’t look at anything here on Earth. Do you just point upwards? She continued.

“You can protect your children as much as possible, but they will eventually turn 18 and go out into the world and they will see everything,” countered Jen. However, Sandra did not seem to be too convinced of the Morning Show star’s opinion. “Not my kids,” she joked delightfully.

When Jen wondered if Louis and Laila “would live with Sandra for the rest of their lives,” the actress of the blind side joked about how she imagined her children would fly in the stable. “I gave them the places to go to college because mom was comfortable there,” she said cheerfully. “I said,” You can go to these three colleges because I’m going to buy an apartment across the street. “

“You’re building a college at the bottom of the hill,” Jen said. “When Louis and Laila have reached the right age, it will say: ‘I just drive you there every day. We can even go and make it a physical experience. ‘ “LOL!

As it looks like Sandra has a relationship with her adorable children, we won’t be surprised if she makes a fuss when Louis and Laila move out. Given that the 8 actresses of the ocean love spending as much time as possible with their super cute kids, fans were surprised to hear that after their fun evening at the Golden Globes 2020, she went home happier than ever ,

“Sandra had a rare evening and Bryan was more than happy to stay home and have fun with the kids,” an insider told Closer Weekly after the award ceremony in early January. “The best part of the night is always the drive home. Sandra loves Hollywood and celebrates her contemporaries, but driving home to Bryan and her two beautiful children, who are snuggled up safely in bed, makes her happiest. “