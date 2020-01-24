Sandhya hat tricks in Sethu's victory in the Hero Indian Women's League

advertisement

India International Dangmei Grace scored a brace to drive KRYPSHA FC past Kickstart FC 4-0 on the opening day of the Hero Indian Women’s League soccer tournament, here at Bangalore Football Stadium here on Friday.

Grace’s joy, however, was short-lived because she was forced to leave the field after a collision with Kickstart FC goalkeeper Rashmi Kumari.

Rashmi got a cut near her chin while Grace hit the hip. Both players were taken to a nearby hospital.

They were fired after getting stitches. Both are expected to be out of use for at least a week.

In another game, Sandhya’s hat trick brought Sethu FC to a 5-0 win over Kolhapur FC. Sandhya came alive in the second half, where she calmly turned one-on-one fights with Kolhapur FC goalkeeper Shreya Hooda.

Amsavalli turned out to be a batting partner for Sandhya and regularly created opportunities with sharp runs.

Amsavalli set the opening goal and collected a deflection of her own shot to insert it.

The results: KRYPSHA FC 4 (Dangmei Grace 15, 36; Anju Tamang 19, Ratanbala Devi 64) bt Kickstart FC 0; Sethu FC 5 (Amsavalli 18, Sandhya 61, 66, 90 + 2, Sumithra 64) bt Kolhapur FC 0.

