Bernie Sanders, flanked by his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders, arrives at the SNHU Field House in Manchester, N.H. on Tuesday evening.

Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s first democratic primary in the nation on Tuesday, just ahead of its nearest competitor, Pete Buttigieg.

About a week after the Iowa Caucuses, which took place on February 3, there was a virtual duel between the two competitors.

“This win here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” said Sanders.

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator, took a solid third place after a fierce debate last week. However, the results were worse for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, who finished in a disappointing fifth place, left New Hampshire on Tuesday evening to travel to South Carolina, a more diverse state where his campaign is expected to perform better. Biden had downplayed his chances in New Hampshire and said Tuesday night that most African American and Latino voters hadn’t voted yet.

“It’s not over, man, we’re just getting started,” he said.

Sanders’ appearance in New Hampshire gives him impetus, with Nevada next on the calendar. Voters will meet there on February 22nd. South Carolina will hold its area code on February 29.

Wall Street analysts have started playing out a Sanders nomination, although the vast majority of the primaries are still pending. Raymond James analysts said Sanders, who won the party’s nod, would increase the likelihood of President Donald Trump’s victory in November and possibly increase the chances of a purely republican government. This is “positive for stocks

,” They write.

On the agenda of 78-year-old Sanders is “Medicare for All”, which reduces income inequality and reduces student debts. In Iowa and again in New Hampshire, he fought hard for votes against Buttigieg, who is considered the more pragmatic – albeit less experienced – candidate. The 38-year-old deviates from Sanders, for example by proposing public health care to those who wish to do so. Others are free to take out private insurance.

Buttigieg’s prospects in South Carolina and Nevada are lower, but he said his early success would improve his chances with the color picker. “We are here to stay,” he said to the followers.

Klobuchar, like Buttigieg and Biden, advertised as moderate and projected new optimism in a speech to the followers.

“Hello America,” she said at a rally on Tuesday when the votes were still being counted. “I am Amy Klobuchar and I will beat Donald Trump.”

Biden faces a critical street. Initially, he was poll leader in the democracy industry and lagged Sanders in an average of national polls. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who did not compete in New Hampshire and instead focuses on the Super Tuesday states, ranks third in national polls, according to RealClearPolitics.

Warren spoke to fans in Manchester and said Sanders and Buttigieg had “strong nights” and congratulated Klobuchar. However, what she called “hard tactics” was an increase in negative advertising.

“We need a candidate that our party’s broadest coalition believes is possible,” she said.

Trump hosted a rally in Manchester on Monday night, urging independent supporters to support the “weakest” democratic primary school candidate, the Associated Press wrote. He boasted of the strong economy and attacked Democrats who tried to remove him from office, AP reported.

The Democratic field shrank by two candidates on Tuesday evening, and Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet ended their offers for the nomination.

For Democrats, New Hampshire offers 24 delegates from the 1,991 needed to win the party’s presidential candidacy. Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire and defeated former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

