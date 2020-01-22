Sanders overtakes Biden in the national poll for the Democratic nomination

advertisement

Bernie Sanders takes part in a new national poll to nominate the Democratic President for 2020, but Joe Biden is just behind.

In the CNN poll, 27% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratly Independent are rejecting Vermont Sen. Sanders, while 24% are in favor of former Vice President Biden. CNN finds that the range between the two values ​​is within the range of the survey’s sampling error.

Sanders has seen a substantial seven-point jump in support since last month, while Biden lost two percentage points. Both candidates are way ahead of the rest of the field. The closest, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, draws 14%.

The new numbers come as the party’s election season is about to begin, with Iowa’s first campaign on February 3 and the first election in New Hampshire on February 11. Biden leads polls among Iowa voters According to RealClearPolitics polls, Sanders is just ahead in New Hampshire.

Biden remains the leader in national polls on average, even if the new CNN poll is taken into account.

