Bernie Sanders narrowly won the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday, cemented his top spot in the nomination race, and overpowered moderate rival Joe Biden, who was likely to be a disappointing fifth.

Sanders, an advanced senator from neighboring Vermont, fought off rivals who warned that the party would be defeated in the November 3 election against Republican President Donald Trump.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the people of New Hampshire for their great win tonight,” Sanders told fans in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Moderate Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, took second place after displacing Sanders in last week’s messy and controversial nomination competition in Iowa. Both campaigns were asked to partially revise the Iowa results.

It was also a good night for Senator Amy Klobuchar, who led a wave of momentum from an intense Friday debate into an obvious third goal.

Biden, the former vice president, who was once the front runner in the Democratic race, limped to fourth bad result in a row after finishing fourth in Iowa. He will certainly face growing questions about the profitability of his campaign and his ability to consolidate moderate support against an emerging Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

Biden did poorly in two previous presidential elections before winning the 2008 election of President Barack Obama’s No. 2. He hopes to stay afloat this time until February 29th in South Carolina and a number of competitions in other southern states on Super Tuesday on March 3rd where his support among African Americans will be a strength.

Without strong appearances, his race could be over.

“It’s not over yet, man. It’s just beginning,” Biden told supporters in South Carolina.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive ally of Sanders who was a favorite in New Hampshire three months ago, also had a bad night. She finished fourth and will also have to ask questions about her further viability.

The results have narrowed the field of Democrats who want the right to Trump in the November 3 election. The businessman Andrew Yang and Senator Michael Bennet left after it became clear that they would do well. CBS News reported that Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor, would quit on Wednesday.