Sanders climbs, now with bids among registered voters: Reuters poll - USA news

US Senator Bernie Sanders has grown steadily in popularity this year and, according to a national Reuters / Ipsos poll, is now connected to former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination of Democratic President 2020 among registered voters.

The online poll, released on Thursday, shows that 20% of registered Democrats and Independents said they would support Sanders over 11 other candidates to stand up to President Donald Trump in the general election.

Another 19% supported Biden, 12% said they would vote for Senator Elizabeth Warren, 9% supported former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and 6% said they would support Pete Buttigieg, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Sanders and Bloomberg increased their support in the last three Reuters / Ipsos surveys from mid-December, while support for Biden, Warren and Buttigieg remained unchanged.

The survey also shows that about every fifth potential primary voter remains undecided. And among those who picked, almost two out of three say they are ready to change their minds.

Sanders, an independent candidate who built a national network of enthusiastic supporters while running for the party’s nomination in 2016, has been one of the most popular candidates since he started.

The poll shows that his recent argument with Warren over Sanders’ views on women and politics does not appear to have affected his reputation.

Warren, who allies with Sanders on various issues, has accused him of telling her in 2018 that a woman could not be elected president. Sanders denies this claim and the two complained after the presidential debate this week about how they organized the conversation in public.

The dispute has the potential to reconfigure a democratic nomination race that has been stagnating for months and in which not a single candidate emerges as the clear leader.

According to Reuters / Ipsos polls from December to January, women are the party’s largest swing group: they are more than twice as likely as men and are unsure of which candidate to support. Of the women who chose a candidate, almost two out of three are open to changing their minds.

So far, Sanders and Warren support for women has remained unchanged, with approximately 15% supporting Sanders and 11% Warren.

The Reuters / Ipsos survey was conducted in the United States from January 15th to 16th in English. Answers were collected from 681 Democrats and Independents, including 552 who were registered to vote. The survey has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of about 5 percentage points.

