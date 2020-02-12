With his win in New Hampshire on Tuesday and his strong performance in Iowa last week, Bernie Sanders has established itself as the leader in the democratic 2020 race. And although he’s likely to be involved in another bitter left-right struggle this year, one thing is already very different from his 2016 run: the additional clarity of his foreign policy vision.

While much of the criticism of Sander’s stance on Israel remains unchanged, as it did four years ago, Vermont Senator Matt Duss advised Haaretz on the phone that it was easy to call Sanders an “isolationist”, as many of his critics have done an “arch”.

After his defeat against Hillary Clinton, Sanders worked on strengthening his foreign policy qualifications – a perceived weakness for the long-standing independent legislator. Although he was not a member of the Senate’s Foreign Affairs or Armed Forces committees, where a U.S. senator regularly hired a Middle East adviser, Sanders added Duss to his team after the 2016 campaign to help him improve his foreign policy To strengthen heads.

Matt Duss, center, attends the Netroots Nation conference for progressive bloggers in Las Vegas, Nevada. Didi Remez, left, and Ben Armbruster, July 24, 2010. Isaac Brekken / Tribune News Ser

The 47-year-old Duss, who was described by The Nation last February as “one of the most significant figures who are reshaping progressive foreign policy in the Trump era”, began his political career with Ralph Nader’s presidential campaign in 2000. He began Blogging on foreign policy issues worked through DC’s liberal think tanks and eventually became president of the Foundation for Peace in the Middle East – a left-wing non-profit organization that promotes the two-state solution – before joining Sander’s Senate.

Together, they led the charge for the historic April 2019 Congress vote, which used the War Powers Act to end U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. While Trump finally vetoed the measure, Duss claims that the vote was the most significant foreign policy achievement of the current Congress.

More than any other top democratic candidate, Sanders outlined his foreign policy vision in the election campaign, focusing on the causes of the international conflict and the ending of the “endless wars” of the United States. In June last year, he argued in the State Department that George W. Bush’s “war” on terror actually encouraged terrorism in the Middle East.

Bernie Sanders tweet

I was right about Vietnam.

I was right about Iraq.

I will do everything I can to prevent war with Iran.

I don’t apologize to anyone. pic.twitter.com/Lna3oBZMKB

– Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 24, 2019

Critics have characterized this part of Sanders’ rhetoric as isolationist and even trumps, as US President “America First” promised to end “stupid” Middle East wars and instead reinvest the money at home. Sanders vehemently opposed the Iraq war and criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for his vote and campaign for the war, which Sanders, like Trump, describes as “catastrophic.”

However, Sanders and Trump differ in several key areas. Duss notes that Sanders regularly recognizes both the need to build strong international alliances and the use of military measures in certain circumstances – although he consistently advocates “ending America’s endless wars”. “Transaction” approach with one that Duss says he focuses on “complying with international human rights standards.”

“As President,” Sanders said to Pod Save America’s podcast this summer, “I will sit in the same room with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, the leadership of Iran, the leadership of the Palestinians, the leadership of Israel.” and hammer out a few damn agreements that will try to end the conflicts there. ”

While Sanders was ready to meet with authoritarian leaders to make a deal, he said in an important foreign policy speech in October 2018 that, unlike Trump, his progressive approach aims to “damage” populist anti-immigration law eliminating has swept the world in recent years. This holistic world view is also relevant for the Middle East.

Sanders sees efforts to counter the threats posed by ISIS and Al Qaeda as a hand in hand with the fight against the oppression and corruption that it triggers in the Middle East, Duss said. He quotes Sander’s foreign policy speeches, which are often about preserving universal human rights and improving living standards. For example, he regularly starts talking about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by mentioning the high unemployment rate in Gaza.

When asked whether there is a historical comparison for Sanders’ “progressive internationalism”, Duss refers to the Marshall Plan, which provided billions of dollars in US aid to Western Europe after the war. He explains that while the plan is clearly “another historic moment,” it serves as a blueprint for “the massive economic mobilization and investment in technological innovation needed to address common global challenges such as climate change.”

“Don’t Stir Hate”

Regarding Israel, Sanders has the rare distinction of being the only candidate who actually lived in the country (he spent several months in a kibbutz in northern Israel in 1963) and regularly accused of being against Israel.

Sanders, who described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “racist” in a democratic television debate in December last year, identified Israel as well as Russia, India, Brazil and Hungary as countries in which “we see the rise of a divisive and destructive form of politics” , We see intolerant, authoritarian political leaders attacking the foundations of democratic societies, ”he wrote in Jewish Currents last November.

At the J Street conference in Washington last October, Sanders promised to use US military aid as a lever to get Israel back to the negotiating table with the Palestinians, and even suggested part of this $ 3.8 billion in annual aid to send to Gaza for humanitarian aid. Senator Elizabeth Warren and President Buttigieg’s Pete Buttigieg have also left this option open. However, Duss notes that if Sanders were to become president, he would make every effort to work with an Israeli government to advance common interests.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders waves to supporters at a nightly rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

When asked if he sees any major differences between Netanyahu and his political rival Kahol Lavan, Benny Gantz, before the Israeli elections, Duss points out that Gantz is not about fueling hatred and division, as Netanyahu sees it – what Duss sees as an important distinction.

While popular with progressives and young Democrats, Sanders was interviewed as the least popular candidate among Jewish Democrats in a Pew Research Center poll published before the Iowa Caucus. And Michael Bloomberg, who will also be America’s first Jewish president, recently said at a rally: “As president, I will always have Israel’s back,” while declaring that he would not touch US aid to Israel – a thinly veiled one Strike against Sanders.

Jack Rosen, president of the American Jewish Congress, a mainstream pro-Israel group, recently wrote on the Fox News website that Sanders, if elected, “would be the most anti-Israeli president since the modern Jewish state was founded in 1948. He added that “Sanders has surrounded himself with political allies who advocate anti-Israeli policies,” with particular mention given to Linda Sarsour and Congressmen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Sanders previously addressed this criticism directly and insisted in a CNN City Hall last April that he was 100 percent for Israel and committed to the security of Israel.

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd last May, Sanders left the option open to relocating the U.S. Embassy from Jerusalem to reach a peace deal. He said: “Whether it is Iran and Saudi Arabia, whether it is Israel and the Palestinians, the United States must bring people together, need a policy of justice. ”

Regardless of the outcome of the democratic primary, Israel is certainly a focal point in setting up the party’s general election platform – as it has been in the last two cycles. For example, controversy broke out in 2012 when the language in which Jerusalem was declared the capital of Israel was removed and reinstated at the behest of President Barack Obama at the time to generate votes at the Charlotte, North Carolina convention.

For his part, Duss, who will play a key role in developing Sanders’ policy on Israel and working on the controversial democratic platform in 2016, said at the time: “There is no question that we should and should be Israel’s friend in solving this problem become conflict. However, he argued that the US “must recognize that Israel’s continued occupation of Palestinian territory … runs counter to basic American values.” ”