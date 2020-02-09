Released

11:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 8, 2020

Renovation work on a HomeAid Houston project for agape development has been completed. HomeAid, a 501 (c) (3) charity from the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA), worked with Custom Builder and GHBA member Sandcastle Homes to improve the Paris House, a 950 square foot house that fits into one Office and consulting center for agape development. The improvements will provide a more modern space for day-to-day operations and a place to support and advise the young men and women who work with Agape.

Sandcastle Homes, led by Nicole Keown and supported by Steven Speer, project manager, led the work as part of her commitment to improving the lives of young men and women in the third division. Keown and Speer initially took care of much of the demolition themselves when they removed the exterior cladding, cleared out the interior, and loaded the garbage in preparation for the upcoming improvements.

Additional work included removing damaged materials inside and outside the building for full recovery. Replacement of windows and drywall, installation of cladding, new cladding and interior doors and cupboards, reworking the interior of the bathroom and break room, replacement of fittings and new worktops. Work also included laying new floors, new paints and new hardware, and replacing the fence on the property.

Agape identifies existing properties that in some cases have been abandoned or have completely decayed, and refurbishes them. The houses offer stable living space for young adults who are in a crisis, or like in the Paris house, a place for education and training of life skills. At the same time, these renovated houses enliven the community.

Located in Houston’s historic Third Ward district, Agape Development’s faith-based gateway houses are part of a residential program that helps 18-25 year olds transition to healthy adulthood by helping with housing, care, nutrition, and transportation and offer advice. Work preparation and instruction in further training.

“I really enjoyed the project and the overall result of the building,” said Keown. “This was one of the rare occasions when I could roll up my sleeves and do some of the work myself. Steven Speer and I were inspired by the children who were helped by agape. We were proud to work on it from the Sandcastle homepage and represent HomeAid and its mission. “

The following companies donated for the renovation work: EC contractors provided sheet rock, paint, exterior cladding and window replacement; Sandcastle Homes caused internal destruction; Juan Hurtado donated carpentry; Houston Carpet Service provided the floor; Western Pacific donated building materials. Other providers were Kent Moore Cabinets; Rolando Delgado Landscaping; Coastal plumbing and Aztec glass and mirrors.

HomeAid Houston has been building homeless care facilities throughout Houston and surrounding counties since 2003. For more information on HomeAid Houston, please visit www.homeaidhouston.org or call 281-970-8970.