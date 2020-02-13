<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4753685002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleattophtml5&keywords=immigration-sanctuary%2Claw-enforcement%2Chatred%2Cstress%2Claws%2Crepublicans%2Cdemocrats%2Cdeportation%2Ccriminal-punishment%2Cconstitutional-amendments%2Cfear%2Coverall-very-negative%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Felviadiaz&series=" name="snow-player/4753685002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/13/PPHX/7aa35880-7898-4f4c-aa87-01cf0f6deedc-f2de7b8b-63bb-4b6b-8caa-3792eaefcba0_thumbnail.png?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The Senate Judiciary Committee considered concurrent Resolution 1007, which should enshrine Arizona’s ban on “protective cities” – guidelines that restrict how local law enforcement agencies can help federal immigration services.

Opinion: It is far from certain that Arizona will argue over the term “sanctuary” that critics say is similar or worse than SB 1070.

Arizona is on the brink of a major war over proposals against immigrants that critics compare to the infamous Senate Act 1070, which has spoiled the state as racist.

The tensions in state legislation, in which the legislature appears to be in a hurry to pass House Bill 2598, House Concurrent Resolution 2036 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 1007 in time for President Trump’s stop in Phoenix next week.

According to House Bill 2598, local authorities would have to detain a person suspected of being undocumented until the immigration officials pick them up for deportation procedures at the federal request.

It would impose civil penalties on government officials, state and local law enforcement agencies who knowingly violate federal detainees, and allow victims of certain crimes to receive civil damages from undocumented immigrants.

Bill goes further than the current law

Republican MP Bret Roberts is pushing for legislation after Tucson’s failed protection initiative in November to ensure that no other city tries to approve the label.

Arizona is already banning protection cities, and those who violate state law could face fines ranging from $ 1,000 to $ 5,000 a day.

Robert’s proposal goes far beyond existing law. HCR 2036 and SCR 1007 would urge voters to anchor existing requirements in the Arizona Constitution.

The Senate Judiciary Committee gave a thumbs up to SCR 1007 in a violent hearing on Thursday. A state senator called on the security of migrant activists who opposed the measure in a dramatic conflict that is likely to repeat.

Governor Ducey kept the line – until now

Proposals against immigrants have prevailed over the years since SB 1070 triggered a national boycott of Arizona, but they haven’t gone anywhere – until now.

What has changed in this equation is none other than Republican Governor Doug Ducey. He is largely credited with keeping the line of bills against immigrants, but not anymore. He is now the main master of the constitutional proposal against the sanctuary.

Appealing to Ducey may be a waste of time at this point, but it’s worth trying. Ducey is not the cautious and sensible governor he seemed to be in his first term. But he may be listening to business owners who know that it is bad for the state’s economy to pollute the state again as racist.

Ducey accounts for the proposal to amend the constitution as a “proposal for public security, law enforcement and legal immigration”.

“The governor was very consistent on these issues. He supports law enforcement and does not see it as a contradiction to Arizona being a welcome state for everyone, ”said spokesman Pat Ptak.

Ptak refers to Tucson to illustrate how Democrats and Republicans agree that the term “sanctuary city” is a bad idea.

Is a gift to Trump worth the fight?

That’s right. But it also shows that a constitutional change is not necessary. Cities and towns – even the most liberal like Tucson – are afraid of losing state and federal dollars because they protect undocumented immigrants.

Surely the governor hasn’t forgotten the millions of tourism dollars that Arizona lost through SB 1070.

The courts have stripped most of the provisions of this 2010 law, but the spot as a racist state remains.

Ducey may be relying on Trump’s re-election to make an appearance with his government. But his primary responsibility lies with the Arizonans, not with his political future. And Arizona certainly doesn’t want the ugly public portrayal of racism repeated in SB1070.

The governor is ready to give Trump a sanctuary gift next week when the president comes to Arizona. But with that, Ducey unleashes the ugliest fight Arizona has ever seen.

Elvia Díaz is an editorial columnist for The Republic and Azcentral. You can reach them at 602-444-8606 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter, @ elviadiaz1.

