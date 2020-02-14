For the second time in eight years, Texas football will host the San Jose State Spartans at DKR for a game outside of the conference.

According to a university announcement on February 13, the Texas soccer program has officially rounded off its regular 2025 season schedule with the San Jose State Spartans. Texas has now completed each of its non-conference plans by the 2026 season.

The only time these two programs met on the grid was in 2017 when Texas Longhorns’ football program defeated the state of San Jose with a final score of 56-0. This win over the state of San Jose came at home for the Longhorns at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. For the first time in the history of these two programs, the state of San Jose was defeated in the first year under the direction of Texas head coach Tom Herman.

However, the state of San Jose and Texas could both be completely different football programs in 2025 than they are today. Both programs have changed positively since their meeting in 2017. San Jose State ended 2017 with a 2: 11 record. They won at least five games in their 2019 season.

Texas won seven games in 2017 after defeating former Big 12 opponent Mizzou Tigers in the Texas Bowl. Since then, Texas has beaten the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl to achieve a double-digit winning season in 2018. And the Longhorns defeated the Utah Utes in the Alamo Bowl, finishing eight wins in 2019.

The last bowl season for the state of San Jose was in 2015 when they won the Cure Bowl thanks to the APR ruling. The last season with a victory record for the Spartans was in 2012 when they won 11 games under former head coach Mike MacIntyre. In this magical 2012 campaign for the State of San Jose, they hit the Bowling Green Falcons in the Military Bowl.

Texas has now completed its regular season schedule for 2025. The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the non-conference list as their main opponents. Texas also meets the state of San Jose and UTEP miners at DKR’s home to round off the 2025 non-conference plan.