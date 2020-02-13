San Jose Sharks (24-28-4, seventh in the Pacific Division) against Winnipeg Jets (29-24-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Friday, 7 p.m. European summer time

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are home to the San Jose Sharks.

The jets are 19-10-4 against conference opponents. Winnipeg has scored 34 Powerplay goals and scored 19.3% of the chances.

The sharks are 11-11-1 against opponents from the Pacific division. San Jose averaged 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the second most common in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team and serves a total of 106 minutes.

At their last meeting on November 27th, Winnipeg won 5-1. Patrik Laine scored a team high of 3 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMER: Kyle Connor leads the jets with 59 points, scoring 28 goals and adding 31 assists. Laine has scored nine goals and one assist in Winnipeg’s last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 40 points, scored six goals and collects 34 assists. Timo Meier has scored 8 points for San Jose in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Sharks: 4-6-0, an average of 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes, while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a saving of 0.905 percent.

Jets: 4-5-1, an average of 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.8 goals per game saves 0.911 percent.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Haie: Tomas Hertl: Out for the season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.