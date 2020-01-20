San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs secure Super Bowl berths

advertisement

Raheem Mostert had four touchdowns when the San Francisco 49ers booked their place in the Super Bowl with a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Niners take on Kansas City leaders to decide who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Patrick Mahomes led his side to a 35-24 win over the Tennessee Titans.

San Francisco focused the damage on the ground rather than in the air, calling up Mostert for 29 carry’s and 220 yards and winning a quartet of scores.

The first scoring 36-yard rush came 10 minutes into the meeting in California and was followed by a double in the second quarter when the home team rose mid-27-0.

Aaron Rodgers joined Aaron Jones for nine meters to put Green Bay on the board and two further touchdowns in the fourth were purely comforting as the Niners were on their way to their seventh Super Bowl.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and ran in another while the Chiefs secured a Super Bowl berth for the first time in 50 years.

A 27-meter rush from the quarterback towards the end of the first half gave the Chiefs a lead they would not give up in Missouri.

Damien Williams scored with a three-meter run and Mahomes found Sammy Watkins for a touchdown in the fourth when the Chiefs booked their ticket for the season-end showpiece in Miami.

