SAN DIEGO – This Friday, thousands of parents in the united school district of San Diego can expect to receive an email about a new arms law.

The message sent to parents during the Gun Prevention Week will highlight a new San Diego law that entered into force in September. The law states that weapons must be locked unless they are used or the owner has direct control over them.

“We need to spread the word that safe keeping is important, and I have a way to spread 100,000 messages to parents,” said superintendent Cindy Marten.

Prosecutor statistics show that 4.5 million children with an unlocked weapon live in private homes, 73% of children under the age of 10 know where their parents’ weapons are, and 36% have used them.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction