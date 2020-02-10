SAN DIEGO – Monday in San Diego was named the first poet laureate to act as an ambassador for poetry, spoken word and literary arts in the city.

Ron Salisbury, a local poet, will take a two-year tenure and produce engaging original works inspired by and responding to San Diego.

“I only wanted to be a poet since the seventh grade,” he said. “It is a great honor to be selected as the first Poet Laureate from San Diego. This appointment will enable me to represent the dynamic San Diego that I love and promote. It will enable me to teach and encourage poetry, yet to be more present than I’ve already done. I want to give something back to the city that adopted me, share my poems with people, and share San Diego with the world. “

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Salisbury will be an ideal arts ambassador in the new program, where he will lead public events and a poem project to expand his audience and reach.

“San Diegans has a special story to tell, and I can’t think of a better longtime Ron Salisbury to tell,” said Faulconer. “With the creation of this new urban tradition, I encourage all San Diegans to discover the creativity and culture of our great city, and I look forward to our community’s love of the literary arts growing.”

Salisbury has won multiple literary awards, including Main Street Rag’s Poetry Book Prize for his book “Miss Desert Inn” in 2015.

In 1983 he earned a Bachelor of Arts from Antioch University in San Francisco, followed by two Master of Arts degrees in management from Antioch University and one in Liberal Studies from Mills College in Oakland. Thirty years later, at the age of 69, he decided to return to school to pursue his true passion, which led to a Master of Fine Arts in Poetry from San Diego State University.

Salisbury, who lives near University City, has been teaching poetry in San Diego and throughout California for more than 40 years. For the past eight years, he has led a weekly poetry workshop at Writer’s Ink, a local non-profit organization.

Salisbury was selected in a selection process for the role of poet laureate. The criteria for evaluating the artists included artistic excellence, education and training as a literary artist, literary recognition, involvement in previous projects dealing with poetry, and other experiences related to poetry.

The Poet Laureate selection committee consisted of Adrian Arancibia, co-founder of the Taco Shop Poets collective for poetry and spoken word, and a professor of English and creative writing at the Miramar Community College. Poet, curator and columnist Gerda Govine; Veronica Murphy, artistic director and co-founder of Write Out Loud; and Gaspar Orozco, a poet and deputy consul general of Mexico in San Diego.

