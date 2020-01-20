San Antonio Club Shooting: According to the police, the search for 2 dead and 5 injured is at the Ventura venue

advertisement

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A search was ongoing Sunday evening after two people were killed and five others injured, according to the Texas authorities.

The police said the officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. Sundays at Ventura, a music venue at San Antonio’s Museum Reach portion of the River Walk.

WATCH: Chief McManus provides preliminary media information for multiple victim shooting on the 1000 block of Avenue B. B. https://t.co/iIiYcTDXqb

William McManus, San Antonio police chief, told KENS-TV that an argument led to the shooting of several patrons. One victim died at the scene and six others were taken to a hospital where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victims were not identified. McManus said the victim who died in the club was male.

McManus is confident that a suspect will be identified and arrested soon. There was no further information.

Description of the suspect:

Middle Eastern Male with a strong accent

Age: 40-50

Medium-sized

5’07

150 lbs

Black hair

Suspicious vehicle: dark color, four-door, BMW, with sunroof

Anyone with any information is asked to call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

