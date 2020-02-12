Galaxy Z users get free access to Alphabets YouTube Premium.



Samsung Electronics launched a square, foldable smartphone on Tuesday. It is the second attempt at a new technology that the Korean cell phone manufacturer wants to use to stand out from its competitors Apple Inc. and Huawei.

The Galaxy Z flip made of foldable glass, which looks like a large make-up pack folded up and expands like most smartphones, is equipped with foldable glass and will be available in purple, gold and black, according to San Francisco ,

Last year’s Galaxy Fold, a larger device that folds like a book and was mostly panned when it debuted, had a plastic screen.

The Z flip phone from $ 1,380 will be available on Friday.

Samsung also launched three new variants of its Galaxy S smartphone lineup on Tuesday, offering powerful cameras and fast 5G wireless connectivity.

According to IDC, Samsung lost Apple’s number 1 smartphone in December as the U.S. company achieved the best growth performance since 2015 with a cheaper price for the iPhone 11.

Worldwide, the company is also facing fierce competition from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which had a close third market share in the fourth quarter, despite the Chinese company being in a U.S. battle for security and technology, particularly in the 5G area.

“Given the recent issues facing Huawei and Apple, Samsung has never had a better time to increase its market share than launching a 5G iPhone,” said Paolo Pescatore, a London-based analyst at PP Foresight.

The rear camera lenses of the new Galaxy S20 devices, which are in direct competition with iPhones, have been moved to a square black field, which brought the cameras closer to the design of the iPhone 11 series.

While the South Korean company hopes the new foldable handset will help improve its innovation references, consumers will be excited to see if Samsung has overcome the technological challenges and screen glitches that forced it to delay the Galaxy Fold last year.

“Foldable products are expensive and very difficult to manufacture. It will take some time for foldable products to become mass products,” said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, expecting a mass market launch by 2022 or 2023.

“At the moment, leaflets are a super premium product that can generate profits or a” halo effect “for the Samsung brand.”

According to industry representatives and analysts, the limited productivity and capacity of the foldable display will limit Samsung’s ability to significantly increase the foldable phone production.

According to a person familiar with the matter, a maximum of 5 million units will be sold this year, which is less than 2% of Samsung’s total smartphone shipments in 2019.

While China’s outbreak of coronaviruses began to weigh on the global supply chain and disrupt smartphone production, the South Korean company is considered the least affected by the major manufacturers as the main manufacturing base is in Vietnam, analysts said.

The event on Tuesday was also the first public debut of Samsung’s new mobile phone manager, Roh Tae-moon, who previously oversaw the development of the S-series models and the outsourcing of cheap phones to Chinese contract manufacturers.