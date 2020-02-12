Samsung Electronics unveiled a foldable smartphone in the form of a large make-up package on February 11 and equipped all other flagship devices with 5G cellular network functions to preserve the cloak of the largest global phone manufacturer.

Samsung’s second attempt to fold a cellphone after a delayed launch last year comes when the South Korean company outperforms its traditional rival in the premium smartphone market, Apple Inc., as well as emerging Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei, which have been involved in sales in China , defended and Europe.

Huawei has only released its own folding phones in China, and Apple has not yet released a 5G iPhone.

Analysts see the folding screen as a nod to fashion-conscious consumers, while the 5G phones are said to brag about Samsung technology with Apple rights.

Available from February 14th

The Galaxy Z Flip with foldable glass starts as a large square and expands like most smartphones. It will start at $ 1,380 and will be available in purple, gold, and black from February 14, according to San Francisco.

A Samsung employee demonstrates the Galaxy Z Flip Phone at the Unpacked 2020 event on February 11, 2020 in San Francisco.

Last year’s Galaxy Fold, a larger device that folds like a book and was panned for its construction, had a plastic screen.

Both phones can have kinks in the middle of the folding screens. Samsung has called the fold a “natural feature” of the technology.

Samsung announced a Galaxy S20 phone that starts at $ 999 and has a 5G option. However, the Z Flip is a 4G phone.

“Everyone wants there to be 5G, but I think the segment they’re targeting young people with style awareness in will be fine now,” said Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy, without 5G on the Z Flip.

Tough competition

According to IDC, Samsung was the number 1 in the field of smartphones in 2019 with a share of 21.6% in the world market. However, this title was lost to Apple in December, as the lower prices for the iPhone 11 launched in the fall helped the US company show its best growth since 2015.

Worldwide, the company is also facing fierce competition from Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. , which had a close third market share in the fourth quarter, despite the Chinese company being involved in a U.S. battle for security and technology, particularly in the 5G area.

A Samsung employee demonstrates the Galaxy Z Flip Phone at the Unpacked 2020 event on February 11, 2020 in San Francisco.

The new S20 devices will be equipped with chips that can process the various types of 5G networks that are set up by different network operators. This is the first version for a phone sold in the United States.

“It’s really about unlocking the full potential of 5G,” said Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm Inc., who supplied the chips for many of the devices announced on Tuesday, in an interview with Reuters.

The rear camera lenses of the new Galaxy S20 devices, which are in direct competition with iPhones, have been moved to a square black field, which brought the cameras closer to the design of the iPhone 11 series. It also showed two other Galaxy S phones. The device also records so-called 8K video, the highest resolution video that is currently widely available, and Samsung showed how 8K video can be sent to its televisions on its cell phones.

Super-premium product

“The camera struggles in smartphones are absolutely back,” said Bob O’Donnell of TECHnalysis Research.

“Foldable parts are expensive and very difficult to manufacture. It will take some time for folding products to become mass products, ”said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics, expecting a mass market launch by 2022 or 2023.

“At the moment, leaflets are a super premium product that can generate profits or a” halo effect “for the Samsung brand.”

According to industry representatives and analysts, the limited productivity of foldable displays will limit Samsung.

According to a person familiar with the matter, a maximum of 5 million units will be sold this year, which is less than 2% of Samsung’s total smartphone shipments in 2019.

While China’s outbreak of coronaviruses began to weigh on the global supply chain and disrupt smartphone production, the South Korean company is considered the least affected by the major manufacturers because its main manufacturing base is in Vietnam, analysts said.

