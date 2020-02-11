Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. announced on Tuesday a new line of its popular Galaxy smartphones with a base price of $ 1,000, which is the opposite of the iPhone from rival Apple Inc.

The South Korean electronics giant unveiled three Galaxy S20 phones with 5G connectivity and better cameras in the price range of $ 999 to $ 1,399, which are expected to hit stores in March. and new Galaxy Buds + earphones. Samsung

005930, + 0.00%

also showed his next try with a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, which is cheaper and contains more apps than the Galaxy Fold, which was also announced in San Francisco a year ago.

See also: Samsung has a foldable smartphone worth $ 1,980 because innovation is expensive

The flip, which starts at $ 1380 and is available on February 14, is similar to a flip phone with a square, flexible glass display and will invariably be compared to the new $ 1,500 Razr phone from Motorola Co. hire. It is the first product under Samsung’s new Mobile Chef TM Roh. Samsung indicated this during an advertisement at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Its screen is 6.7 inches diagonally.

Bloomberg news

Samsung Galaxy Z flip phones.

Foldable phones are the vendors’ recent attempt to enter a market in which sales have declined, although the high prices should initially only appeal to technology enthusiasts and early adopters. However, Samsung has also raised prices for its standard Galaxy S series phones, which are in direct contrast to Apple’s

AAPL, -0.60%

Direction in his last round of new cell phones.

Samsung’s previous line of Galaxy smartphones cost just $ 649 to launch a Galaxy S10e when it launched a year ago. The cheapest standard Galaxy phone, the base S10 model, costs $ 799. The cheapest phone in the new line, the Galaxy S20, costs $ 999, with the Galaxy S20 + starting at $ 1,199 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra starting at $ 1,399. The S10 statement is discounted.

Apple originally hit the mark by selling the iPhone X in late 2017 for a basic price of $ 1,000. With the recent launch of the iPhone 11, however, Apple created a wider price range. The cheapest iPhone in Apple’s latest line of products started at $ 699, $ 50 less than the lowest price option in Apple’s previous launch cycle.

For more: Apple’s iPhone 11 event shows a dramatic change in strategy

Samsung seems to be going the other way, giving all of its new Galaxy smartphones a $ 1,000 price tag. Apple set sales records during Christmas thanks to the strength of its latest iPhone 11 offerings.

Samsung should be able to lead the way in pricing as the smartphone market “splits into premium and cheap markets as consumers hold onto their phones longer,” Patrick Moorhead, chief analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, told MarketWatch one E-mail.

“Samsung offers the A-series for cheaper phones, so I can fix the prices of their premium products because they offer different functions,” said Moorhead.

Bob O’Donnell, President and Chief Analyst at TECHnalysis Research, added: “Samsung prices have been high for some time.”

Samsung focused on the camera on Tuesday after the iPhone 11 added an additional lens for wide-angle shooting and that from Google

TogetL, + 0.09%

Aco, + 0.01%

Pixel phones offered a lowlight function.

If anything, Tuesday’s unveiling felt like it was overtaking. Errors on the Galaxy Fold’s screen worth $ 1,980, compatibility with muddy apps, and delays in availability all affected sales. In summary, the examiners waved the smaller front screen of the phone.

After Tuesday’s event, Samsung should talk more about the new Galaxy phones later this month at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain. However, fears of the Covid 19 outbreak could affect participation in this event. On Tuesday, AT & T Inc.

T, -0.44%

and Intel Corp. left the event and joined Nvidia Corp. at.

NVDA, + 1.87%

, Facebook Inc.

FB, -2.76%

, Cisco Systems Inc.

CSCO, + 0.53%

, Ericsson

ERIC, + 3.33%

LG

066570, + 0.30%

, Sony Corp.

SNE, + 0.21%

and Amazon.com Inc.

AMZN, + 0.79%

,

When the crowd signed up for the Samsung event, they actually overtook a team that dropped temperatures on the security line to look for the corona virus. The company also offered hand disinfection stations and face masks.

,