Samsung’s first foldable glass display in combination with a unique UX offers a completely new mobile experience.



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11, a new, meaningful foldable smartphone. Galaxy Z Flip is bold and stylish – for those who see cutting-edge technology as a means of expression. The Galaxy Z Flip is made of first-class foldable glass and complies with the laws of physics. The 6.7-inch display folds up into an elegant and compact form factor that fits in the palm of your hand.

Galaxy Z Flip was developed with an innovative hideaway hinge and a custom user interface and offers elegant new opportunities for capturing, sharing and experiencing content. From its sleek design to its flexible camera experience, the Galaxy Z Flip opens a new decade of foldable mobile innovations.

“At Samsung, we were very encouraged by the enthusiasm for the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step when we try to build the foldable category by giving consumers a new form factor, a new display and, above all, a new way of display. ” Mobile Experience, “said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics.” With the unique foldable design and ease of use of Galaxy Z Flip, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be and what consumers can do with it . ”

Foldable legacy

The era of foldability began with the category-defining Galaxy Fold. Now Galaxy Z Flip is designing it for a new decade. As the first device in the Z series, Galaxy Z Flip introduces a new device portfolio that reaffirms Samsung’s efforts to be a leader in this category and uses technologies and form factors to create foldable experiences that will surprise and delight in the years to come.

Fashion meets technology

The compact, stylish design of the Galaxy Z Flip is intended for those who see technology as a means of expression. All of the innovations in Galaxy Z Flip ensure this.

> Suitable model for your pocket – The Galaxy Z Flip was developed for ultimate mobility and can be folded into the size of a wallet so that you can easily put it in your pocket or pocket. When closed, it is a stylish, compact palm-sized device. When opened, the screen size almost doubles and an impressive 6.7-inch display is shown. With its stylish color palette, smooth rounded corners and forward-facing fold that closes with a satisfactory snap closure, the Galaxy Z Flip is sure to draw attention.

> Samsung’s first foldable glass display – The Galaxy Z Flip has an Infinity Flex display with the flexible Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) developed by Samsung, which makes it look slimmer and higher quality than with a foldable device before. The centered recess in the camera display above also means that there are no cuts and distractions. Samsung’s first 21.9: 9 ratio ensures that you can enjoy even more of your favorite content, such as 21: 9 movie shows and movies.

> New hideaway hinge – The Galaxy Z Flip hideaway hinge is a piece of engineering. It is supported by a dual CAM mechanism – small but cleverly designed to ensure that every twist and fold is smooth and stable. The Galaxy Z Flip can stay open at different angles, e.g. B. on a laptop screen. The hideaway hinge system also integrates Samsung’s new sweeper technology, which uses nylon fibers made using micro-height cutting technology to repel dirt and dust.

The next foldable experience

The Galaxy Z Flip was developed for the modern lifestyle on the go. Users can do more from multiple angles – without hands. This unique foldable experience cannot be compared to any other smartphone on the market today.

> Do more – Handsfree – When the Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at different angles, allowing selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all without hands.

> Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to develop Flex mode – a customized user experience for the Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward-fold form factor. When the device is free, the display is automatically divided into two 4-inch screens, so that the user can easily view pictures, content or videos in the upper half of the display and control them in the lower half. You can easily view and navigate YouTube streams as you search for other videos, read descriptions, and write comments below.

> Game changing camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands for itself, so users can record more on the go – from timed group shots to lively nighttime content. Users can create content for their social media feeds from the best perspective and enjoy video recordings with a 16: 9 ratio that is perfect for uploading to social media platforms – without a tripod. Record stunning nighttime hyperlapse videos or vivid low-light shots in night mode – no flash required. Users can simply open their device and put it on a table. When closed, you can quickly take high-quality one-handed selfies with the rear view camera without having to open them. ,

> Notifications on your terms – Whether the Galaxy Z Flip is closed, upright, or open, never miss a text, call, or reminder. When closed, the user can check the date, time and battery status on the cover display at a glance. With real-time notifications, you can easily answer a call without unfolding, or reply to text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

> Multi-active window – Multiple tasks seamlessly with Multi-Active Window – Simply open the Multi-Window taskbar to drag and drop the apps you want. The user can scroll through an article while shopping, showing the latest fashion looks in the top half.

Galaxy Foundation and Ecosystem

As a Galaxy device, Galaxy Z Flip brings the Galaxy ecosystem to its brand new foldable experience. It offers outstanding performance and functions for camera, display, battery, security as well as services such as Samsung Health, Samsung Pay, Samsung Knox and more. The Galaxy Z Flip has an optimized dual battery system that offers more power without taking up more space – wired or wireless fast charging, as well as Wireless PowerShare, which allows a user to use their Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch or even one device Friend can charge wirelessly. Samsung Knox protects users and their devices from chip to software version and receives monthly and quarterly security updates. Users also get services that provide secure payment options with Samsung Pay, tracking and monitoring health and well-being with Samsung Health, and access to more than 5,000 smart products from Samsung and partners through SmartThings.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in the colors Mirror Purple and Mirror Black from February 14, 2020. In selected markets, including the United States and Korea, Mirror Gold follows in selected countries.

