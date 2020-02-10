The new cell phone should be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold.



Samsung Electronics, the world’s best smartphone maker, gave a glimpse of new, square, foldable phones in a surprise TV commercial that aired during Sunday’s Academy Awards.

The ad, which is broadcast only in the United States, appears two days before the Galaxy Z flip phones, which can be opened and closed vertically like a flip phone, are unveiled at an event in San Francisco.

Because TWO days were too long to wait ???? # Tech #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip ?? pic.twitter.com/2eq9hQfwTr

– Tech Score (@TechScoreNY) February 10, 2020

While there were many shots of the phones that were at least purple and black, there were few other details.

However, they’re expected to be cheaper than the $ 1,980 Galaxy Fold, which opens like a book and was launched in September. The delay was several months after there were problems with the screens.

“The new foldable Galaxy Z flip phone will create a halo effect for the Samsung brand and help it keep up with Apple’s expensive models,” said Tom Kang, an analyst at the research company Counterpoint, in which the Chinese Competitors appeared to be entering the emerging market.