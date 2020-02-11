Every device in the Galaxy S20 series – the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 + and the Galaxy S20 Ultra – is equipped with the latest 5G technology.



Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S20 on February 11, a new series of flagships that are fundamentally changing the way users perceive and experience their world. The Galaxy S20 series introduces a brand new camera architecture that combines AI with Samsung’s largest image sensor so far to achieve breathtaking image quality. Together with the camera, the Galaxy S20 makes it easier and better to experience everything we love to do with our phones – enjoy personalized music for every moment of the day, watch videos the way they are meant to be played and play Console games on the go.

“With the beginning of this new decade, 5G will fundamentally change the way we communicate and experience the world around us,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics. “With all three Galaxy S20 variants equipped with 5G connectivity, Samsung offers a next-generation device that can change people’s lives. With an incredible AI camera, you can capture the moments of the action and be more seamless with connect the people you love. ” , “

Shaping the future of communication

Every device in the Galaxy S20 series – the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 + and the Galaxy S20 Ultra – is equipped with the latest 5G technology. The Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra are the first devices to enable new mobile experiences with Sub-6 and mmWave. The Galaxy S20 supports Sub-6. All three devices are able to provide non-standalone and standalone 5G functions.

Change how pictures are taken

The Galaxy S20 introduces a completely new camera system that is powered by AI and has our largest image sensor so far to get the best out of every image and every moment.

> Details in breathtaking clarity: With a larger image sensor available for the Galaxy S20 series, the camera resolution is increased significantly to get more detailed images with additional flexibility in editing, cropping and zooming. S20 and S20 + have a 64MP camera. S20 Ultra has a 108MP camera. Another advantage is that the larger sensors absorb more light, so that you get a rich picture quality even in poor lighting conditions. The S20 Ultra goes one step further and can dynamically switch between a high-resolution 108 MP mode and a 12 MP mode thanks to nona binning technology, which combines nine pixels at the sensor level into one pixel.

> Groundbreaking zoom function: With the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom technology, which uses a combination of Hybrid Optic Zoom and Super Resolution Zoom, including AI-assisted digital zoom, you can zoom in far, far away. Use up to 30x zoom on the Galaxy S20 and S20 + or the revolutionary folded lenses of the S20 Ultra, which uses AI-controlled multi-image processing to reduce quality losses at high zoom levels so users can experience super resolution. Zoom with one 100 times clearer view than ever before.

> Single shot, multiple options: Single Take lets users stay in the moment while capturing the moment. Thanks to its AI camera technologies, the Galaxy S20 can take a range of photos and videos, such as: B. Live focus, cropped, ultra wide, and more that capture moments best.

> Pro grade receptivity: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video recordings, so users can capture their world in lifelike colors and lifelike quality. When users are done recording, they can stream their video to a Samsung QLED 8K TV and enjoy the best viewing experience in their class, or capture a still image from 8K video and turn it into a high-resolution photo. And thanks to Super Steady and its anti-roll stabilization and AI motion analysis, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot with an action camera.

Novel user experience

The Galaxy makes the experience of everything users enjoy doing on their phone easier and better. With new features and effective partnerships, inspired by open collaboration, the Galaxy S20 is designed for how people use their phones today.

> Music: Users can enjoy a personalized soundtrack based on their routine thanks to a new integration between Spotify and Bixby routines. With Music Share, you can expand your paired Bluetooth connection to a car radio or speaker using your device.

> Exceptional video chat on Google Duo: With 5G, the Galaxy S20 improves the video chat experience through deep integration with Google Duo and is the first to bring new Duo functions to the Galaxy S20. Using the dialer, users can now tap Duo to start a video call and enjoy FHD quality for the first time. Google Duo is cross-OS compatible, so users are not limited to who they can chat with.

> YouTube on 5G: Samsung has partnered with YouTube to allow users to upload their 8K videos directly to YouTube. With built-in 5G capabilities, you can achieve ultra-fast upload speeds.

> Entertainment: Netflix and Samsung use the Galaxy S20’s premium camera and work together to put the Galaxy S20 in the hands of renowned directors to capture bonus content based on the popular Netflix originals. Users can also discover Netflix’s industry-leading content through improved integration with Galaxy devices, simplifying content search and access through Samsung Daily, Bixby and Finder.

> Gaming: The Galaxy S20 series takes mobile gaming to the next level. With a 120 Hz display, you can experience incredibly smooth gaming. Later this spring, Samsung partner Microsoft will launch its popular Forza Street in the Galaxy Store. It is the first time that the game is available for mobile phones. In combination with a fast processor, 12 GB RAM, audio tuned by AKG and a game booster working in the background to optimize the settings for maximum performance, the Galaxy S20 offers a powerful gaming experience.

Experience endless possibilities

The Galaxy S20 series offers the premium technologies that Galaxy fans know and expect. The Galaxy S20 is the safest device Samsung has ever made. It is protected by Knox, the industry-leading mobile security platform, which protects the device from the chip level to the software level. The Galaxy S20 also has a new, secure processor that protects against hardware-based attacks.

Powered by a large, smart battery, the Galaxy S20 series has a 25W quick charger, while the S20 Ultra also supports a 45W quick charger system. The entire series is equipped with mass storage as standard (128 GB for S20; 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB for Galaxy S20 + and S20 Ultra).

