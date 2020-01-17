Sample set after canceled legal appearance

advertisement

Sam Hunt’s court date on Friday morning (January 17), in which he was scheduled to respond to DUI accusations and to open container violations following an November arrest, did not take place as planned. Now the Davidson County Court confirms to Taste of Country that a trial will be initiated on March 17 at 9:00 AM.

A court clerk shared Hunt’s newly planned trial date with Taste of Country; however, it is not clear why the change in the procedure took place, or that Hunt will go to court of his choice or out of necessity. The clerk tells Taste of Country: “It depends on what he and his lawyer have worked out.”

Hunt was arrested early in the morning of November 21, after 911 calls, a black SUV reported the wrong way through Ellington Parkway in East Nashville and speeding. The Nashville Metro police pulled in Hunt shortly after entering; when they found him, the singer swung in and out of his alley.

When the police stopped Hunt, they report, he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Two empty beers also sat next to him in the car. Police report that Hunt, who was the only person in the car, admitted that he had “recently” been drinking and had difficulty finding his driver’s license, initially handed his credit card and passport to the responding officer, although his driver’s license was in the full view.

The police conducted a field austerity test, registered via a dashcam, and discovered that Hunt had a blood alcohol level of .173 (the legal limit is .08). Hunt was charged with driving under the influence and owning an open container. He was booked that morning at 6.30 a.m. local time in the Metro Nashville prison and issued around $ 2500 on $ 2500 bonds at around the same time.

“I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville,” Hunt said in a tweet on November 22. “It was a bad and selfish decision and I apologize to anyone who was unknowingly endangered and abandoned by it. It won’t happen again.”

According to reports, Hunt was at Ainsworth, a bar on 21st Avenue South, near Music Row, with about two dozen people earlier that evening. According to the site’s website, they are open until 2 a.m. on a Thursday morning. A post on social media published a show on November 20, called Affinity at Ainsworth, with four artists and special drinks.

