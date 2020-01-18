Sam Steel's OT goal lifts Ducks over Hurricanes 2-1 at National Sport

advertisement

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Sam Steel made a 1:36 extra-night draw on Friday night to lift the Anaheim Ducks above the Carolina hurricanes.

Erik Gudbranson also had a goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots for Anaheim, who took a nine-day break after consecutive wins.

Sebastian Aho scored and James Reimer scored 35 saves for Carolina, who played their first game without Dougie Hamilton after the all-star defender broke his right leg in Columbus on Thursday.

Hamilton has 14 goals, 40 points and is in second place among all skaters with an increase of 30 points this season. The 26-year-old was selected for the all-star game for the first time. He had surgery on Friday to fix his fibula, and is expected to fail for two to three months.

“It’s a big defeat, but all of the teams will go through this at some point and we’ll see how we react,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour before the game on Friday.

Hurricanes striker Brock McGinn had a critical chance of scoring in the final seconds of regulation, but was stopped by Miller.

Aho led the hurricanes 1-0 in the first half at 3:59. He fired a shot from Joel Edmundson.

The ducks tied it as Ryan Getzlaf ran around the net and pulled Carolina’s defense onto the right side of the ice. Gudbranson was left alone on the left. Anaheim defenders defeated Reimer at 6:18 p.m. and finished the game 1-1.

Neither team scored in the second period. Miller rescued a runaway from Aho earlier in the period.

Reimer stopped a direct shot from Daniel Sprong by 4:45 minutes to hold the goal.

It was a difficult first part of the season for the Ducks (19-24-5), but they go into their farewell week and all-star break with street wins over Nashville and Carolina after losing six of their previous seven games had.

NOTES: Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin was appointed Hamilton substitute for the Metropolitan Division in the All Star game. … Haydn Fleury, who has five points in 25 games, was included in Carolina’s lineup to take Hamilton’s position.

Hurricanes: hosts the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Ducks: Up to a game in San Jose on January 27th.

