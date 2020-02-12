As you may recall, one of Universal’s plans for the “Dark Universe” was a new version of the one from 1935 Bride of Frankenstein, with Bill Condon as director and Angelina Jolie as title character. Unfortunately, the below-average performance of Tom Cruise’s box office with The Mummy meant a quick end to the “dark universe” and sent Universal back to the drawing board.

This month, The Invisible Man by Blumhouse and Leigh Whannell will launch a brand new initiative for the classic Universal Monsters. Other projects currently underway include Paul Feigs Dark Army, Dexter Fletchers Renfield, Elizabeth Banks’ The Invisible Woman and Matt Stawski’s Monster Mash. But what about the Frankenstein bride, you ask?

An interesting article about Variety appeared this week, making it clear that Universal is still very interested in delivering a new interpretation of the iconic character that hardly seems to appear in her own film. Variety reports: “In the past year alone, personalities like the Oscar-nominated producer Amy Pascal and newbies horror sensation John Krasinski Insiders familiar with the project have quietly searched for ways to reinvent the skunk-haired creature for the Cineplex. “

The site notes that Pascal is currently at the center of the bride’s resurrection and that she has “driven” the project by no one else Sam Raimi, However, as Variety explains, Raimi is unlikely to board the project since he will spend much of his time here in 2020 and 2021 with Marvel’s Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

Variety also reports this writer David KoeppPascal contacted him to write the iteration “Dark Universe” by Bride of Frankenstein.

“Amy [Pascal] showed interest in working with The Bride of Frankenstein, and just like the studio with numerous other filmmakers, we empowered them to explore a new vision for the universal monster character and with a new and inventive attitude to return . Nothing has been solidified in an official capacity, ”a universal source told Variety.

It looks like Universal is putting great emphasis on “new and inventive takes” in all of its classic monsters at the moment, and that should be pretty exciting for all fans of these legendary characters. We hope Whannell’s The Invisible Man at the box office is so successful that they are convinced to continue on this path instead of turning their plans upside down again.

At the moment it seems that the ship is at least heading in the right direction. If they can keep the budget low and give their filmmakers creative freedom, it’s a win-win for everyone.

Who would you like to see on board as director of the bride of Frankenstein? Can we suggest Jennifer Kent? How about Coralie Fargeat? Karyn Kusama? Ana Lily Amirpour?