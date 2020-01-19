Sam Mendes' 1917 receives the main prize at the PGA Awards 2020

Sam Mendes 1917 Last night, the Producers Guild of America saw a surge in their hopes for the best pictures at the Oscars, and awarded their highest honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Movie Producer, for the World War I epic annual PGA Awards.
In the course of its history, the producer guild correctly predicted the Oscar for the best picture 21 times, also in the past year Green book and 2018 The shape of the water, This year’s PGA nominations included all nine nominations for the best picture – Ford vs. Ferrari. The Irishman. Jojo Rabbit. joker. Little woman. Marriage history. Once upon a time in Hollywood and parasite – along with Knife out,
Disney-Pixar Toy Story 4 received the award for animated movies, while there were more victories on the TV page fleabag. succession and Chernobyl; Check out the full list of winners here …
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of cinema films
1917 (universal)
Outstanding producer of animated films
Toy Story 4 (Disney / Pixar)
Outstanding producer of documentaries
Apollo 11 (neon)
Norman Felton Award for outstanding producer of episodic television – drama
Succession (Season 2; HBO)
Danny Thomas Award for outstanding producer of episodic television comedy
Fleabag (Season 2; Amazon)
David L. Wolper Award for outstanding producer of television series
Chernobyl (HBO)
Outstanding producer of television or streamed films
Apollo: Missions to the Moon (National Geographic)
Outstanding producer of non-fiction
Leave Neverland (HBO)
Outstanding producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
Last week tonight with John Oliver (Season 6; HBO)
Outstanding producer of game and competition television
RuPaul´s Drag Race (Season 11; VH1)
Excellent sports program
What is my name: Muhammad Ali (HBO)
Excellent children’s program
Sesame Street (Season 49; PBS)
Excellent short program
Comedians In Cars Drinking Coffee (Season 11; Netflix)
The PGA Innovation Award
Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I
honors
Milestone Award
Ted Sarandos
Norman Lear Achievement Award on TV
Marta Kauffman
Visionary Award
Octavia Spencer
Stanley Kramer Award
bomb
David O. Selznick Award
Plan B (Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner)
Charles FitzSimons Award
Mari Jo Winkler