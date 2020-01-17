Sam Hunt's DUI case will be forwarded to the grand jury

advertisement

Sam Hunts Driving under the influence is handed over to a grand jury, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The 34-year-old country singer was due to appear before the Davidson County Criminal Court on Friday, January 17, but the hearing was canceled.

According to an employee in Davidson County, “the case was bound and brought to a higher court.”

advertisement

Although no clear reason was given as to why the case is being transferred to a higher court, the clerk told Radar that a large jury sees cases that are “normally reserved for serious crimes”.

“A prosecutor will work with a large jury to decide whether to bring an indictment or a charge against a potential defendant,” said the employee.

As Radar previously reported, Hunt was arrested on November 21, 2019 [comma] in East Nashville [comma] for “driving under the influence of and with open containers in his vehicle.”

The police report said when the officers stopped the Drinkin Too Much star, “there was an obvious smell that was compatible with the defendant’s alcoholic beverage,” and he had “red, bloodshot and watery eyes.”

In addition, “there were two empty beers in the vehicle next to the driver.”

When the police asked the singer for his driver’s license, he handed him a credit card and passport instead.

At the time, Hunt admitted to drinking alcohol and agreed to a breath test. He blew a .173, more than twice the legal limit.

No new hearing was scheduled for the star’s ongoing DUI case.

advertisement