Sam Hunt continues to build anticipation for the release of his second album, Southside, when the singer revealed the track listing for the album.

Southside will consist of 12 songs beginning with a title called “2016” and ending with “Drinkin ‘Too Much”. Other tracks will include the previously released songs “Sinning With You”, “Downtown’s Dead”, “Hard to Forget” and his most recent hit single “Kinfolks”.

Above all, the album Hunt’s massive crossover single “Body Like a Back Road” from 2017, which became his first top 10 hit in Billboard’s Hot 100 charts of all genres when she reached number 6.

Hunt first announced the release of his second album on February 5th. Southside will be his first album since the Montevallo in 2014. This project brought the country singer to the superstar with his hits “Leave the Night On”, “Take Your Time”, “House Party”, “Break Up in a small town” and “Make You Miss Me”.

To promote Southside, Hunt is touring with his Southside Summer Tour 2020, which will have its first show on May 28 in Charlotte, NC and on September 26 in Albuquerque, NM, will end its run as 40 dates and become Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest join for the Hunt shows.

Southside will be released on April 3.

Sam Hunts Southside Track List:

1. “2016”

2. “Difficult to forget”

3. “Kinfolks”

4. “Young Once”

5. “Body like a side street”

6. “This is not nice”

7. “Let it down”

8. “Downtown is dead”

9. “Nothing lasts forever”

10. “Sin with you”

11. “Breaking up was easy in the 90s”

12. “Drink too much”

