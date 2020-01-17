Sam Hunt DUI court presentation canceled, trial scheduled for March

advertisement

Sam Hunt did not appear on his Friday morning (January 17) court hearing to answer DUI and open container charges from November, and surprisingly, the country superstar will be on trial in March.

Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence of November 21, 2019. He was due to appear in court on January 17 to answer this charge, but according to Radar Online, his appearance was canceled and his case sent to a grand jury. Court records in Davison County, Tennessee show that Hunt is now planning a lawsuit against the DUI and open container charges on March 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

A court clerk confirms Taste of Country that Hunt’s first hearing on Friday, which was intended to be a settlement, was postponed until March 17 as a trial. It’s unclear why a DUI case is brought to justice instead of Hunt simply making a request.

“It depends on what he and his lawyer found out,” explains the employee.

Taste of Country has contacted Hunt’s lawyer Rob McKinney from May & McKinney in Nashville for clarification. McKinney had not responded at the time of publication.

Hunt was stopped early in the morning of November 21, 2019 after police in Nashville responded to a message that a vehicle in East Nashville was going the wrong way. A responsive official said Hunt smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was trying to issue his credit card when asked for his driver’s license.

Hunt’s blood alcohol level was 0.173, more than double the legal limit of 0.08 in Tennessee. Officers found two empty beers in the “Kinfolks” singer’s car and he admitted that he had “recently” drunk alcohol.

All About Sam Hunt’s Arrest:

