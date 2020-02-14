Sam Hunt took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday evening (February 13th) with a funny, energetic performance of his current single “Kinfolks”.

Click the video below to see Hunt play the catchy pop country track, which contains its usual mix of rhythmic verses with spoken word and traditional melodic choruses.

The song is a juxtaposition of old and new, using a progressive instrumental track as a bed for a traditional love song that revolves around the timeless theme of bringing a new love home to meet the people who work for you are most important.

“I want to introduce you to my relatives / my old friends / the house in the pine where the road ends / take you to my hometown / where I grew up / where I thought I knew everything before I knew what love was / It gave up, but honey, you raised my hopes / And I think I want to introduce you to my relatives, “Hunt sings in a chorus.

Hunt released “Kinfolks” ahead of his much anticipated upcoming second album, “Southside”, which is set to be released on April 3rd. It is Hunt’s first full-length new project since his groundbreaking debut album “Montevallo” in 2014. This project has made him famous with a number of hits including “Leave the Night On”, “Take Your Time”, “House Party” , “Break Up in a Small Town” and “Make You Miss Me”.

Hunt released “Body Like a Back Road” in 2017 and has had the greatest success of his career. “Downtown’s Dead” followed in 2018. These songs will also appear on Southside, and two other songs that fans have already previewed. “Sinning With You” and “Difficult to forget”.

Hunt will be touring extensively to promote Southside on his Southside Summer Tour 2020, which will start in Charlotte, NC on May 28 and will take more than 40 dates before ending in Albuquerque, NM on September 26. Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest will accompany him on the shows, which will also feature a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Hunt is scheduled to appear as part of the NHL Stadium Series at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium on February 15, as a game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings is suspended for the first time. He will also take the stage at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin on May 2nd.

The singer-songwriter will be brought to court on March 17, 2020 for DUI and open container accusations resulting from an arrest in November 2019. Nashville police stopped Hunt early in the morning of November 21 after responding to a report on his driving the wrong way down a street in East Nashville. Hunt smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and offered his credit card when asked for his driver’s license, an answering official said.

Hunt’s blood alcohol measured at 0.173, more than double Tennessee’s legal limit of 0.08. The police found two empty beers in Hunt’s vehicle, and he admitted to drinking “recently”.

