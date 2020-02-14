Head coach Tom Herman could put together a great duo between new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and QB Sam Ehlinger for Texas football this fall.

The days when Mike Yurcich called the games as an offensive coordinator and / or passport coordinator with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes are over. Yurcich has finished calling plays with each school under the acronym “OSU”. Texas football hired Yurcich as the next offensive coordinator after downgrading Tim Beck.

Then Beck took on the job as an offensive coordinator with head coach Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack, rather than just staying at Texas as a quarterback coach.

Yurcich could be one of the strongest employees that head coach Tom Herman hired for the Texas Longhorns football team in the 2029 off-season. Last season, Yurcich helped the Buckeyes develop a Heisman finalist behind the center with red shirt newcomer quarterback Justin Fields.

He was also able to develop his concepts and plans with a brilliant offensive mind in the first year of Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day.

Yurcich’s development as an offensive spirit in college football went quickly and brought some great results. Under the long-time head coach of the State of Oklahoma, Mike Gundy, Yurcich recruited the former Star Pokes quarterback Mason Rudolph and flourished in a very successful four-year career.

Rudolph and Fields are just two of the quarterbacks that Yurcich had a solid hand in making. Clint Chelf from the state of Oklahoma and Dwayne Haskins from the state of Ohio were also trained once by Yurcich.

However, the potential of what Yurcich’s balanced but open scheme with future senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger at Forty Acres could do next season is staggering. Texas is bringing back a lot of talent on the offensive side of the Ehlinger ball, including broad recipients Jake Smith and Brennan Eagles and Keaontay Ingram. Texas should also have a fixed group that starts along the offensive line.

Yurcich has shown what he can do with a real double-threat quarterback who made good decisions out of his pocket with Fields last year. Ehlinger could be a rendition of it, with a longhorn spin in the Big 12’s more open game.

Ehlinger and Yurcich are also reported to be working very well together. It seems that Ehlinger has been a big draw for Yurcich to bring his coaching talent back to the Big 12 and join the Longhorns.

Here is what he had to say about his chance at Ehlinger this year.

“Sam is a damn good player and he’s a big part of why I chose this position,” said the OK. “He is an experienced quarterback and a proven winner.”

The 6-foot-3 and 230-pound Ehlinger leaves a junior campaign in which it has thrown more than 3,600 yards and had 32 touchdowns through the air compared to just 10 picks. He will aim for another record season during his senior campaign.

Next: 3 most expensive injuries for longhorns entering the spring camp

Texas will get a chance to get this combination between Ehlinger and Yurcich up and running before the star quarterback is out of the game. They have a 2019 season in which they set a record of 8-5 (5-4 Big 12) and will try to play the conference title game and the college football playoffs this fall.