Sam Cooke | The Complete Keen Years (1957-1960) | (ABKCO)

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

He is the greatest male soul singer ever mentioned. Although fans of Otis Redding, Ray Charles and Marvin Gaye may have something to say about it, there is no doubt that Sam Cooke is easily in the Top 10 of that category, and many would compete even higher. Unfortunately, his murder at the age of 19 at the age of 33 did not help his legendary status, just as his career went strong. But he had already achieved remarkable success; first as a gospel artist with the Soul Stirrers, then as one of the earliest crossover pop / soul artists.

The second phase of Cooke’s recorded legacy goes under the microscope on this set of five CD boxes. Coming from recently discovered first generation masters, this compilation covers his earliest pop singles, some of which reflected the gospel on which he was raised. Cooke was also influenced by jazz, blues and the American Songbook, the latter of which is reflected in these 65 songs in a positive or negative sense.

Cooke started his solo work with a bang. “You Send Me”, a co-writing from 1957, was a hit on the charts, according to some the first popular soul song. But Cooke’s early full-length albums being reproduced here, all on the small Keen label, were mainly stylish but often mainstream covers from established songs such as “Ol ‘Man River”, “Danny Boy”, “That Lucky Old Sun”, “My Foolish” Heart “and, perhaps the most embarrassing,” Ee-I-Ee-I-Oh. ” His music focused on a middle ground (ie: white) audience and contained strings and sappy background vocals that sweetened his already soothing voice. It is not far away from Ray Charles’ approach to modern sounds in Country & Western Music.

Cookes most popular songs from these years remain main components of American soul music. From “(What a) Wonderful World” and “Only Sixteen” to his version of “Summertime” and the less substantial but catchy “Everybody Loves to Cha-Cha”, Cooke put a handful of songs on the charts. Yet his four albums – an overly soft, heavily orchestrated but sincere tribute to Billie Holiday’s music – while showing his instantly recognizable silky voice, are generally so smooth and commercial that they later make hits like the nervous ” Shake “, the lush blues of” Bring It Home to Me “and the eternal joy” Have a Party “sound in comparison with James Brown.

Once you have passed the sometimes overwhelming sweetener to make Cooke tastier for a larger audience, you will be hypnotized by the singer’s creative formulation, timing and sense of dynamism. Previously unheard of selections, along with stereo and mono mixes, make this an essential item for the Cooke collector. And because these songs are from the once lost original bands, this music has never sounded fresher or livelier.

Either way, newcomers to Sam Cooke are better off starting with one of his full career compilations that have been available for many years. Then dive into this extensive set for further research as you explore the spring stones of the earliest secular recordings of Sam Cooke.

