It was a Whakatane double when Sam Clark and Corrinne O’Donnell brought the biggest loot from the 243km coast to the coast on Saturday.

Clark returned to win his fourth elite men’s title, which he described as his best ever, while O’Donnell’s first attempt at her fourth attempt at the women’s race was successful.

IAIN MCGREGOR

Sam Clark, winner of Coast to Coast, is congratulated by partner Zoe Cruse.

Clark, who dropped out of the race last year, held back Wanaka defending champion Dougal Allan for 7 minutes and 42 seconds, finishing the tick over 10 hours while Christchurchs Rhys John realized a long-cherished dream of beating his father Steve’s best time. Cross the finish line in 11:17:56 to reach the last place on the podium. Maketu dairy farmer Bobbie Dean slipped to fourth place.

“I’ve left absolutely everything out there. I’ve never worked so hard for a win in my life,” said an exasperated Clark.

IAIN MCGREGOR

Corrinne O’Donnell won the longest day for elite women.

“It must be the best of all my victories. Dougal and I are so equal, we go together, he’s one of my best friends, it’s just a shame that we have to get out there and fight like we do.” It was like this today, but it always was. He or I went home empty-handed, but this was an opportunity for both of us to raise our game and we did.

1 NEWS

An angry Clark crossed the line less than 10 minutes before the second.

“I know how much Dougal wanted it, and to be honest my biggest fear today was that he wanted it more than me. If it came to crunch time, I wouldn’t be able to do that, what I had to do to get it across. ” but I managed the line. “

Ryan Kiesanowski was the first to cross the band at the end of the first leg and set a new record with a time of 35 points and 28 seconds before Clark extended his lead through the strenuous 32 km long mountain run and even during the bitterly cold first crossing of the Otira River sponge . “As soon as I was torn from my feet, please go, please don’t let large stones be there because they could have just got me out.”

IAIN MCGREGOR

Sam Clark was overwhelmed with emotion after winning Coast to Coast.

“To be honest, I was disappointed with the conditions, they couldn’t have been worse for me,” said Allan as he recovered from the race.

“I would have liked a hot day, I would have liked an eastern one on the last trip, I would have liked a low, long paddle on the river, but these are all excuses to be fair, but I knew I would get involved The cold and I carried as much as I could, but I’m probably better suited to the hot weather.

IAIN MCGREGOR

Corrinne O’Donnell celebrates her victory with mother Donna Smit.

“He deserved to win the race, I definitely wasn’t in my A-Game, but the tank is empty, and I think it’s a pretty good reflection of where we are.”

In the women’s game, O’Donnell fought with Alison Wilson in a “fairly aroused” fight before nudging her 3 minutes and 5 seconds, while Fiona Dowling stayed in third place for another 5 minutes. Four-time Longest Day champion Elina Ussher finished fourth in her 15th consecutive Coast-to-Coast championship.

IAIN MCGREGOR

Sam Clark won the longest day race for elite men.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking on that last bike,” said O’Donnell. “I don’t know if I call myself a biker, so I drove as hard as possible. I know Ali is a great cyclist, so I was pretty worried on the bike.”

O’Donnell was a little unsure if she could stick to her lead, but suggested that the cold conditions play into her hands. “I felt pretty average on the run, it was maybe my slowest run time I drove on the course. After the run, I was just like we were going to see how the day went.”

Wilson, who was already in the triathlon, was spoiled after the duel, but showed that she would be back for another crack.

1 NEWS

Ali Wilson continued on the Deception Bridge despite the terrifying incident.

“Someone gave me the balancing act, but man, I was only cooked. If someone could give me a few paddle lessons, I would appreciate it very much.

“I went swimming, haha, that bloody wind was strong,” said Wilson, referring to falling out of her kayak.

“This wind just blew this gorge down and pushed me onto a rock and I shed myself and it was bloody ice cold.”