Sam Bennett wins the first stage of Tour Down Under

Sam Bennett from Ireland won with his Deceuninck-Quick-Step debut to make the first stage of the Tour Down Under.

Bennett, who signed a two-year contract with the Belgian team last month, kept Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) and Erik Baska (Bora-Hansgrohe) at a distance in a race close to the line.

The 29-year-old takes a four-second lead over the Belgian Philipsen in the next phase.

“It was definitely the work of the team that won the victory today,” said Bennett on the Tour Down Under website.

“I would lie if I said that I didn’t feel the pressure coming to Deceuninck-Quick-Step and tried to win that first victory.

“The boys did an absolutely fantastic job, kept me in a great position and then executed the lead-out perfectly. They all played an excellent role today. “

The British duo of Chris Lawless and Simon Yates finished in 12th and 26th place respectively.

