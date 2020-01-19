Salvation: Travis Etienne wants to leave everything on the field for his brothers

advertisement

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2020-01-07 13: 57: 36.0

Etienne is looking for a place against Ohio St. in the Fiesta Bowl

CLEMSON – The last time

Travis Etienne took over the field in his home state, his Clemson Tigers left the Superdome shortly after a 24-6 loss to eventual national champion Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Etienne was not at her best that day, but he is hoping for a different result.

advertisement

Etienne and Clemson # 3 will compete against LSU # 1 at the Superdome in New Orleans on January 13. on ESPN.

In the loss to Alabama in 2018, Etienne was hit in the head when he returned to kickoff. Although he later said he was healthy throughout the game, he only managed four runs over 22 meters. He also sniffed a block for quarterback Kelly Bryant, which led to an interception in Alabama.

After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney Etienne reminded in the locker room that the National Championship would be held in New Orleans in two years time and that there would be a chance of redemption.

“At the time, it felt so far away,” said Etienne on Monday. “As the trainer says, the days are long, but the years are short. So I kind of put it in the back of my head and boom, it’s here now. It’s crazy how everything went. It’s crazy how God does things lying down. ” I saw a picture this summer and set it as a (phone) background. I left the field, only disturbed afterwards.

“I am not really there for my teammates and cannot give everything. So I definitely don’t want that feeling again. I will leave everything I have out there for my brothers in the field. Frankly, this game has been thinking for a while. Especially as a competitor, you never want to feel that you are not doing your best and questioning what more could have been done. I definitely want to avenge that and be able to play the top four quarters of my life and give everything for my brothers. ‘

When Etienne found out that the Tigers were going to play LSU in his home country, no one on the team was more excited.

“It’s going crazy, it’s going to be an incredible experience,” said Etienne. “I can’t wait to go out there and maximize my chances. I just have to realize that I can’t let my emotions do the best I can and stick to the game plan and can’t do too much.”

“It’s definitely a great opportunity to go there and get rid of my first year of college. It’s also a unique opportunity to play against the national team in the Superdome as a kid from Louisiana. It couldn’t be better written.”

Etienne has not yet made a decision whether to sign up for the NFL draft after the game – some sham drafts have him in the first round, others have him as a second day choice – but at the moment he’s focusing on playing the best four quarters of his life.

“It is a humiliating feeling and it will be a great experience,” said Etienne. “I can’t wait to get out there and play the top four quarters of my life. I’ll try to do it with a mindset for the next game, but it will definitely be an emotional game. We can’t allow emotions to be the best make us because emotions don’t win the game for you. “

Kirk Herbstreit on Clemson’s future in 2020

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons officially announces the NFL decision

advertisement