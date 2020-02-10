The Manchester Arena suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, visited a convicted terrorist in prison four months before he launched the attack. This was the experience of his brother’s murder process.

Abedi from Fallowfield visited Abdalraouf Abdallah in January 2017 at the HMP Altcourse in Liverpool. A jury at Old Bailey heard that he was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for terrorist crimes.

Abdallah from Manchester traveled to Libya to fight the Gaddafi regime, but was paralyzed after being shot in the back and later detained for helping fighters to join the Islamic State in Syria.

About four months after visiting the convicted terrorist, Salman Abedi and 22 people were killed and injured hundreds more when he detonated a bomb in his backpack when concert goers left Ariana Grande for an appearance at the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 ,

His brother Hashem Abedi, 22, is on trial at Old Bailey in London, where he denies 22 murders, an attempted murder charge against those who were injured but survived, and an accusation he conspired with Salman Abedi had to cause an explosion.

Bombing process in the Manchester Arena

On the fifth day of the trial, an “agreed fact” was read to the jury about Salman Abedi’s prison visit.

He is said to have booked to visit Abdalraouf Abdallah on January 17, 2017 at the HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, but actually saw the inmate in prison the following day.

Hashem Abedi

The jury was informed that Abdalraouf Abdallah lived in Manchester and traveled to Libya in 2011. He had shot himself on the back in the fight against the Gaddafi regime during the Libyan revolution.

It left him paraplegic and in a wheelchair the court was informed.

He was convicted of a terrorist offense in May 2016 for helping others commit acts of terrorism by sending his brother £ 2,000, the court heard.

Abdalraouf Abdallah “organized a group’s terrorist activities in Manchester” by helping two men travel to Syria via Turkey, where they were to join his brother Mohammad Abdallah to “fight,” the jury said.

One of the men he assisted is said to have become an “Islamic State Fighter” and the purchase of weapons was discussed according to the “agreed fact”.

Abdalraouf Abdallah was sentenced to an extended prison term of nine and a half years, including a five and a half year sentence. He was arrested at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool on December 6, 2016.

Hashem Abedi, the bomber’s younger brother at Manchester Arena, speaks in the dock at Old Bailey in London as prosecutor QC Duncan Penny

The court was informed that a man named Elyas Elmehdi and Salman Abedi booked a “social visit” to Abdalraouf Abdallah in prison on January 17, 2017, but they did not attend.

The following day, January 18, 2017, Ayoub Sadigh, Elyas Elmehdi and Salman visited Abedi Abdalraouf Abdallah between 5:59 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

Salman Abedui had also booked to visit the inmate on March 6 with two other men, Al Zoubare Mohammed and Hamza Azouz. The court did not hear this while the two men were visiting Salman.

The jury later heard evidence from Hashem Abedi’s cousin Alharth Forjani, 22, from Fallowfield.

At that point, he was only 19 and remembered that Hashem Abedi had visited him at home to ask him to buy a liter of sulfuric acid through his own iPhone and Amazon account while Salman Abedi was waiting outside in the car.

According to the indictment, Hashem and Salman Abedi sourced huge amounts of sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide to produce a deadly explosive called TATP, which was used in the arena bomb.

Mr. Forjani said Hashem Abedi asked him to buy “acid for his car” and he agreed because he “trusted” his cousin.

The court heard that the package of sulfuric acid was delivered to the Forjani house by DHL a week later on January 24, 2017.

When asked by prosecutor Duncan Penny QC, the witness said that it was only later when he searched for sulfuric acid on the Internet that he realized that it could be used for explosives.

In cross-examination with Stephen Kamlish QC, who defended Hashem Abedi, Mr. Forjani agreed with the lawyer’s suggestion that he never heard the accused say anything that “supported extremism”.

Mr. Penny checked the witness again for the crown and pressed Mr. Forjani on what he believed his cousin believed.

“I believe he believes in it,” said Mr. Forjani when the QC pushed further.

The prosecutor asked what his cousin believed in, and the witness replied, “Terrorism.”

Continue.