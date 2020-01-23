advertisement

Plans for the tallest building in Salford have been approved – but the vast majority of the city’s residents will be paid for from a skyscraper that will serve as a memorial to Salford, a city council said.

Builders will begin work on the new 55-story tower in Greengate later this year, after the project received planning permission from the Salford Council today.

However, the project – in the city’s medieval birthplace – raised some concerns about housing costs in Salford.

No affordable living space is included in the 545 apartments – which also include luxury penthouses on the roof. However, the developers suggested that part of the £ 2.4m provided could be used elsewhere for affordable housing.

Two city councilors who opposed the plans said that groundbreaking measures in the city were unaffordable for many residents of the city.

Councilor Lewis Nelson said: “As the tallest building in Salford, it becomes a monument in human terms. It’s a question of what is a monument of?

“The potential is that it is not for the vast majority of Salford residents. Whatever should be built there would never be a block of 1970s councils, but I just think we need to get more and better . “

“I support renewal plans, but I am appalled that the discussion and the way forward in this area in terms of high-rise development only seem to be focused on growth,” he added.

Prosecutor Karen Garrido also pointed out the lack of affordable housing and argued that ordinary Salfordians from the area were paid.

“I can’t believe we can’t offer affordable housing. This was the heart of Salford – why don’t we allow our people to live there? We have to put our heart back in this part of the city and I think it should give affordable housing, ”she said.

The new skyscraper will be located in Greengate, a historic district that has undergone major renovations in recent years. New projects such as Anaconda Cut, The Residence and the Abito building are taking shape.

Planning officer Chris Findley said the area was “essentially a parking lot on a large area next to Manchester city center” before the redevelopment, arguing that the City Council had set itself the goal of making it a place where people could live can work and work life ‘.

He added that the City Hall is “limited” by national payment rules in Section 106 – the money paid by developers who often fund local projects, including affordable off-site housing.

He said, “Salford has done far more than other Greater Manchester agencies. We challenge developers in terms of profitability, but we have to comply with national regulations.”

The application received two letters of support and 18 objections, mostly from local residents. A local resident who spoke at today’s planning meeting said the enormous size of the building would cast a shadow over neighboring plots.

The building itself will consist of a 16-storey secondary block, which largely consists of one and two-room apartments, some of which consist of three-room apartments and penthouses.

A cinema, a lounge for residents and a communal roof terrace are included in the designs.

An improved riverwalk walkway, improvements to the new bridge road, a public route through the development area and £ 2.4m for a new pedestrian-only area called Market Cross are also planned.

Coun Derek Antrobus said that the element of public space recognized the city’s history.

He said: “The city started in Greengate. I was very impressed when you walked along Greengate and noticed that the width of the highway was increasing and decreasing – since 1230 it had been the original medieval square.

“The form of it has been there since the Middle Ages.

“It has always been a primary goal of this project that it not only offers new homes for people, but also celebrates Salford’s legacy in the area,” he said.

The developers, founded by a Hong Kong-based fund, announced that they plan to start working on the project in the second half of the year – the first in the UK.

