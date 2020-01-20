advertisement

It may take a while to find out what to expect from this year Salem horror festivalIn the meantime, the festival has announced a whole new event!

The Salem Horror Fest will take place from May 8, 2020 to May 10, 2020 at the Salem Waterfront Hotel in Salem, Massachusetts “Women with courage”!

“Women are the focus of horror at a new genre conference presented by the Salem Horror Fest. Inventors from film, television, podcasts and print media will experience a series of film screenings, podium discussions and lectures with the opportunity to celebrate and network in the notorious witch town. “

advertisement

Guests & speakers are:

Ashlee Blackwell (Author and producer of Shudder’s Horror Noire: A Black History of Horror, creator of the Graveyard Shift Sisters, and professor at St. Joseph’s University teaching a class called Resistance Through Horror: Aught Horror Films)

Sady Doyle (Author of Dead Blonde and Bad Mothers: monstrosity, patriarchy and the fear of female power, and Trainwreck: the women we like to hate, mock and fear … and why)

Alison Lang (Editor of Women with Guts: Horror Heroines in film, television and print from the Rue Morgue Library, published in Satanic Panic: Pop Cultural Paranoia in the 1980s)

Dr. Rebekah McKendry (Shock Waves and Nightmare University podcasts on the Fangoria network, director of Psycho Granny and All the Creatures Were Stirring, film professor at the University of Southern California, former marketing director of Fangoria and editor of Blumhouse Productions)

Stacie Ponder (Final Girl blog creator, Gaylords of Darkness host, published in The 1990s Teen Horror Cycle: Final Girls and New Hollywood Formula by Alex West)

Chelsea Stardust (Director of Satanic Panic and Into the Darkness: Everything we destroy)

Andrea Subissati (Editor of Rue Morgue Magazine, Faculty of Horror Moderator, author of When There’s No Place in Hell: The Sociology of the Living Dead, published in The Undead and Theology, Canadian Horror Film: Terror of the Soul, Yuletide Terror: Christmas Horror On Film and Television (co-founder of the Black Museum)

Alexandra West (Faculty of Horror Moderator, author of films about new French extremities: Visceral Horror and National Identity, The 1990s Teen Horror Cycle: Final Girls and New Hollywood Formula, published in The Supernatural Cinema by Guillermo del Torro: Critical Essays, Art of den Title, Offscreen Film Journal)

Additional guests and event calendars will be announced shortly.

Visit SalemHorror.com to learn more and buy tickets!

advertisement