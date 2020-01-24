Salado PD patrol car hit during crash investigation | KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 23 2020 / 07:57 PM CST / Updated: Jan 23 2020 / 07:57 PM CST

(Thanks: Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department)

SALADO, Texas – A Salado police officer patrol car was hit during an investigation into an Interstate 35 crash.

The crash occurred Tuesday night on I-35 north, north of 2484.

The officer was conducting a crash investigation with Texas DPS when a driver crashed against the patrol car.

The volunteer fire department of Salado Texas published on Thursday evening on social media that the officer had not been injured, but that the incident could have been a tragedy and had consequences for the officer’s family and the Salado community. They also encourage travelers to switch or delay.

Source: Salado Texas Volunteer fire department

.

