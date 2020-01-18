Sajid Javid gives company managers a warning after Brexit

advertisement

British Chancellor Sajid Javid has warned production leaders that there will be no adjustment to EU rules once the British exit from the European Union has been made official.

The Treasury would not support manufacturers who are in favor of EU rules, as the sector has had three years to prepare for the UK transition, Javid said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“There will be no alignment, we will not be ruler, we will not be in the internal market and we will not be in customs union – and we will do this by the end of the year,” Javid said.

“We are talking about companies that know since 2016 that we are leaving the EU.”

Some UK business sectors are worried about leaving the current trade partnership without a new deal to reduce border friction.

Javid admitted that some companies might not benefit from the Brexit, but added that the British economy would eventually continue to prosper in the long run.

“Once we have concluded this agreement with our European friends, we will remain one of the most successful economies on earth,” he said.

Javid gets the opportunity to sell his vision of the British economy after the Brexit when he travels to Davos next week for the World Economic Forum.

But the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said that no regulatory change to the EU after Brexit could lead to price increases.

The chief operational officer Tim Rycroft added: “Food and beverage producers will be very concerned about the Chancellor’s suggestion that there will be no regulatory change to the EU after the Brexit.

“This represents the death knell for frictionless trading.

“It means that companies have to adapt to expensive new controls, processes and procedures that will hamper frictionless trade with the EU and potentially lead to price increases.”

The Chancellor also hinted that tax increases could occur in the March or Fall budget, and told the Financial Times that he was determined to “make tough decisions that you sometimes have to make, especially at the start of a new government “.

But when specifically asked about taxation, he said, “You have to wait for the budget.”

