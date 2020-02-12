It is Saif’s first sole entertainer that makes it onto the Saudi market.



After wooing Indian audiences, Saif Ali Khan’s latest film “Jawaani Jaaneman” is now ready to hit the big screen in Saudi Arabia. The publication of rom-com is planned for Thursday in the Middle East.

“It is wonderful to see how ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ is loved by everyone. We are proud of the film and the fact that he is Saif’s first sole entertainer to make it to the Saudi market makes this film all the more special. Hopefully “The film will also be loved by the Saudi audience,” said Jay Shewakramani, who co-produced the film.

“Jawaani Jaaneman” directed by Nitin Kakkar was well received by the public and critics. In addition to Saif, the film also shows actress Tabu and debutante Alaya F.

It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lkFyfcrvkU [/ embed]